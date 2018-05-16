Heading to Montgomery? Make time for Atlanta's King sites

ATLANTA (AP) — The memorial to lynching victims that just opened in Montgomery, Alabama, and a related museum are expected to attract thousands of visitors in the next year. Many of those travelers will fly or drive through Atlanta and might consider adding the city's Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park to their itinerary.

King rose to fame as a pastor leading the Montgomery bus boycott, but his roots were in Atlanta.

The Atlanta park includes King's birthplace and childhood home, the church where he and his father preached, and exhibits about his life and the civil rights movement. You'll also see the tombs where King and his wife, Coretta, are buried, along with an eternal flame.

The Atlanta sites provide both a preface and an epilogue to any Montgomery itinerary exploring black history.