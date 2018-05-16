Ray Wilson, World Cup winner with England, dies at 83

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Ray Wilson, the left back in all six of England's games in its World Cup-winning campaign in 1966, has died. He was 83.

Huddersfield announced Wilson's death on Wednesday. The northern English team said Wilson, who played for the club for most of his career, continued to attend matches despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2004.

At 32, Wilson was the oldest player in the England lineup that beat West Germany 4-2 in extra time in the final at Wembley Stadium in July 1966.

He made 63 appearances for England from 1960-68 before a knee injury forced the end of his international career.

Wilson started out at Huddersfield in 1952, combining soccer with work on the railways. He moved to Everton in 1964 and won the FA Cup in five years with the team.

Wilson finished his career with spells at lower-league Oldham and then Bradford, where he was caretaker manager for a short stint after retirement.

After soccer, he worked for his father-in-law's undertaker business.

A fast and dependable defender, Wilson collected his first yellow card when he was 32 — and that wasn't for a foul but for dissent.

Wilson sold his World Cup winner's medal in 2002.