NetBase Report Reveals the Most Loved Media and Entertainment Brands

NetBase, a global leader in enterprise social analytics, today released its 2018 Media and Entertainment Report. The report leveraged NetBase's social analytics technology to examine the media and entertainment industry and identify the top 50 brands across Digital Media, Sports, Streaming and TV Networks.

“There is a never-ending stream of social information revealing how consumers feel about their brands, lives and interests,” said Paige Leidig chief marketing officer at NetBase. “It is crucial that CEOs and CMOs navigate emerging trends, reputation challenges, brand reviews and consumer connectivity in order to meet consumer’s needs. This report offers strategies for business leaders to leverage the world of social listening within the media and entertainment industry.”

The Top 10 Most Loved Global Media and Entertainment Brands

YouTube (1) NBA (2) Premier League (3) Champions League (4) NFL (4) MLB (5) The New York Times (6) Spotify (7) ESPN (8) La Liga (9) The Guardian (9) Netflix (10)

The media and entertainment landscape is incredibly competitive. With so many channels and formats, it is challenging for brands to know where their audience is watching and what they are sharing. That makes it difficult to discover and translate these consumer anxieties and passions into actionable insights for brands. This report provides insights by translating and packaging social conversations into digestible insights that illustrate the trends, emotions and passions around media and entertainment companies.

The top 10 brands accounted for 64% of all mentions in the report, which tracks with the same pattern NetBase sees in other industries. The top 10 brands in any given industry normally account for around 70% of the total conversation volume, which means smaller brands find it more difficult to stand out in the conversation.

The NetBase 2018 Entertainment Report maps out net sentiment and passion intensity across two axes, showing a more nuanced version of sentiment. This strategy goes past simple positive and negative sentiments to uncover love and hate. Just because sentiment is negative does not mean that people feel strongly about something. The BPI also shows conversation volume giving an indication of the relative size of conversations around each brand in the top 10.

Additional Findings from the Report Include:

People are most passionate about Football and Streaming (48% brand passion index). While the NFL may win TV ratings, when it comes to brand passion, the NBA beats it out. Sports earned 18% of the share of voice, out-performing both Digital Media Brands and TV Networks for relative share of conversation. Streaming claimed the majority of the share of voice for brands, gathering 53% of mentions for all brands researched while representing 30% of the share of brands. YouTube, a brand that has high awareness and reach, primarily drove this share of voice, but it lagged well behind Football in terms of passion. TV Networks claim 20% of the share of voice for brands playing to their strengths online. The traditional networks have audiences glued to the news, and cable networks focus on their signature content brands like Outlander and Game of Thrones. The most loved brands by category are: Digital Media– New York Times (6) and The Guardian (9)Sports– NBA (2) and Premier League (3)Streaming– YouTube (1) and Netflix (10)TV Networks– ESPN (8) and The BBC (12)

Methodology The 2018 Entertainment Report is designed to examine top trends and overall performance of selected brands as discussed across several social channels. Media and entertainment brands represent diverse content and delivery platform, therefore our analysis focused on 50 brands across the following categories, Digital Media, Sports, Streaming and TV Networks. The analysis of brand performance looked at volume of conversation, awareness (as a measure of earned impressions), reach (a measure of owned impressions), net sentiment and brand passion as measured and analyzed through the NetBase platform from April 1, 2017 to April 1, 2018.

To learn more, download the 2018 Entertainment Report here.

About NetBase NetBase is the award-winning social analytics platform that global companies use to run brands, build businesses, and connect with consumers every second. Its platform processes millions of social media posts daily for actionable business insights for marketing, research, customer service, sales, PR, and product innovation. NetBase is a trusted partner to American Airlines, Arby’s, Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, Universal Music Group, Walmart, and YUM! Brands. Learn more at www.netbase.com or @NetBase.

