Laser Spine Institute Welcomes M. Kathleen Donald as Chief Marketing Officer

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Laser Spine Institute, the leader in minimally invasive spine surgery, is pleased to announce the appointment of marketing, branding and operations veteran M. Kathleen Donald as Chief Marketing Officer.

With nearly three decades of success at some of the nation’s most influential brands, Donald brings an impressive mix of strategic marketing, digital media, thought leadership and advertising savvy to the role. Her natural ability to consume and process large amounts of complex information, and then visualize, implement and drive organizational innovation, are some of the many reasons she was chosen to serve on the executive leadership team. Donald will work alongside Laser Spine Institute’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Roger Cary, to engineer the integrated marketing roadmap, further amplifying the organization’s strong commitment to providing the highest level of patient-centered care.

Donald is no stranger to back pain. In fact, it was her own search to find relief from a painful back condition that led Donald to her new role at Laser Spine Institute. She says the organization’s purpose-driven mission was what piqued her interest in becoming a part of an organization that helps people find hope and healing from the same pain that plagued her for years.

“Because I’ve walked that same, painful path so many of our patients are currently on, I understand what they’re going through,” she said. “It’s why I wanted to be part of helping them find a solution.”

Donald’s insatiable sense of curiosity and creative prowess are the bedrocks upon which her career was built. They also landed her key leadership roles where her big-picture thinking helped solve multi-level challenges. Prior to joining Laser Spine Institute, Donald was general manager at Dassault Systemes’ 3DXCITE, chief operating officer at Campbell Ewald, and regional group brand director/senior European account director at Ogilvy & Mather. She helped elevate brands such as Ford, USAA, Pier 1 Imports, Edward Jones and the United States Navy to new heights.

“Kathleen is a seasoned, results-driven professional who has developed a reputation as a collaborative and innovative leader who builds high performance, cross-functional teams,” Cary said. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Kathleen as a core member of our executive leadership team.”

As CMO, Donald will lead all aspects of Laser Spine Institute’s brand development, including direct marketing, advertising, internal communications, public relations, stakeholder engagement and strategic planning. She will also analyze all current direct marketing functions, including technological tools, analytic tools, agency relationships, other partnerships, communication objectives and/or strategies and reporting; work with the leadership team to implement necessary changes and maximize efficiencies, timelines and processes within the department.

Donald earned her certification in applied strategic marketing planning from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business studies from Wayne State University in Michigan and holds a certification in Japanese language studies from the University of Detroit. Donald was named a Champion of the New Economy in 2016 by Business Magazine, and the 2014 Distinguished Alumna by Wayne State University's School of Business Administration.

About Laser Spine Institute

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Laser Spine Institute currently operates seven, state-of-the-art surgery centers across the country, in Tampa, Florida; Scottsdale, Arizona; Philadelphia; Oklahoma City; Cleveland, St. Louis and Cincinnati. Laser Spine Institute has performed more than 75,000 patient procedures to help patients find relief from debilitating neck and back pain caused by spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, pinched nerves, bone spurs, bulging/herniated discs, sciatica and other chronic conditions. Laser Spine Institute has been repeatedly recognized for outstanding patient satisfaction and reports an enterprise-wide patient satisfaction score of more than 96.

Laser Spine Institute has been named a top employer by Modern Healthcare, Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay Business Journal, Philly.com and okc.BIZ and a Most Admired Company by BestCompaniesAZ. Opening in Tampa in 2005 with one just operating room and nine employees, Laser Spine Institute has grown to seven, state-of-the-art facilities with nearly 1,000 corporate and health care professionals across the country.

