UserTesting Doubles Revenue and Hires Andy MacMillan as CEO to Meet Customer Demand for Human Insights

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--UserTesting, the leading on-demand human insights platform, today announced that Andy MacMillan has joined the company as chief executive officer and will serve as a member of the board of directors. Darrell Benatar, co-founder and former CEO of UserTesting, will continue to be a part of the executive team and support Andy as Executive Chairman.

“I am thrilled to have Andy join UserTesting,” said Darrell Benatar, co-founder and executive chairman of UserTesting. “Demand for human insights is accelerating, so I knew we needed to bring in someone with the experience to lead us through our next phase of growth. Andy is both passionate about delivering great products and customer experiences, and has successfully grown enterprise businesses to hundreds of millions of dollars. He and I are aligned on vision and culture and I’m confident that he is the right CEO to enable UserTesting to meet the needs of our customers in a fast-growing market.”

UserTesting delivers human insights to over 35,000 customers, including 37 of the top 100 brands in the world, empowering every organization to deliver the best customer experience (CX). In the past two years, UserTesting doubled its revenue; customer platform usage also doubled; and 60% of UserTesting’s customer base increased the scope of their engagement.

In 2017 alone, UserTesting expanded its portfolio of enterprise customers to include hundreds of companies across the retail, financial services, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and healthcare sectors—including Wayfair, Prudential, and USA Network. These recent customers join an all-star roster of enterprise brands already leveraging UserTesting, such as Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), Microsoft, and Walmart Canada.

MacMillan brings 20 years of enterprise SaaS experience to UserTesting. As a senior product executive at Oracle and Product Group COO at Salesforce, he saw the critical role that customer centricity plays in companies of all sizes—smaller market entrants, as well as established brands—in creating compelling and engaging experiences. By helping companies become more customer-centric throughout his career, MacMillan has grown multiple enterprise SaaS businesses to hundreds of millions of dollars. Most recently, MacMillan was the CEO of Act-On Software, where he helped transform their product portfolio and put their customers at the center of their business strategy.

“According to Forrester’s US Customer Experience Index (2017), the revenue growth of customer experience leaders is 5.1 times that of laggards. As our world continues to digitize and transform, I firmly believe the companies that can put their customers at the center of their product experiences are going to be the winners,” said Andy MacMillan, chief executive officer of UserTesting. “UserTesting is uniquely positioned to help our customers get the human insights they need to build these compelling experiences. I want to thank our customers, partners, and employees for the work they have put into this incredible company, and I look forward to being a part of the team.”

