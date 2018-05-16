EY Names Elizabeth Iorns of Science Exchange As Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Northern California

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--EY announced that Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Science Exchange, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2018 Award in the Northern California region. Entrepreneur Of The Year ® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Iorns was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 8 at the Fairmont San Francisco.

"I am truly honored to be included as an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® finalist among so many other accomplished business luminaries in Northern California," noted Elizabeth Iorns. "I share this honor with every Science Exchange team member who strives daily to improve the quality and efficiency of scientific research.”

Iorns is a resolute leader dedicated to speeding up scientific research and making it more collaborative. Under her leadership, Science Exchange, the leading marketplace for outsourced R&D, has been enabling scientific breakthroughs by connecting researchers to the best R&D providers.

Iorns has received many other accolades that validate her commitment and groundbreaking work in the industry, including the Gold Stevie® Award for Female Entrepreneur of the Year, Nature’s "Ten People that Mattered," WIRED’s "50 Women Who Are Changing The World” and the Glamstarter Award from Glamour Magazine.

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation. In Northern California, sponsors also include SolomonEdwards and Woodruff Sawyer.

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world's leading and most secure platform for outsourced research, providing large R&D organizations with the fastest path from discovery through development and commercialization. Science Exchange includes an efficient source-to-secure platform for ordering 6,000+ services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified outsourced research providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform increases access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing scientists from administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables large R&D organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency, improving transparency and oversight, and delivering cost savings. Since being founded in 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

