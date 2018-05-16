A Medical Supplies Provider Captured Additional Share in the Market – Request a Proposal Now | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market share analysis study on the medical supplies industry. A leading medical supplies provider wanted a profile the competitors and their market shares to efficiently streamline their resources.

According to the market share analysis experts at Infiniti, “Through a productive market share analysis, companies can understand the amount of share that they hold in the market and accordingly allocate their resources.”

Medical supplies organizations produce and circulate a wide range of items, starting from dental and surgical instruments to elective laser surgery equipment to orthopedic products. The major features driving the growth of the medical supplies market are the growing incidence of several diseases, increasing geriatric population, and growing number of surgeries. Also, the high growth of this segment can be credited to the increasing investment in healthcare systems and increasing prevalence of HAIs.

The market share analysis solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to get a holistic view of the latest healthcare industry trends and find opportunities to capture additional shares in the market. The client was able to find the potential opportunities across the healthcare industry space to capture the additional market shares.

This market share analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Assess the relative competitiveness of their products and services Measure the market demand for medical supplies

This market share analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

Evaluating the product penetration rates across the healthcare industry Estimating the size of the market both in terms of value and volume

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

