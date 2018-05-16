PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Just in time for summer, PUR Water Filtration, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) business and the number one selling brand in lead filtration among filters certified to reduce lead, 1 has expanded its family of industry-leading products including faucet filtration systems, pitchers and dispensers.

Americans drink 3.9 trillion gallons of water each month 2 and with summer just around the corner, many will likely increase their consumption to stay healthy and hydrated during the warmer weather. Unfortunately, all too often, the water we drink travels through miles of aging pipes and decaying infrastructure before it reaches our homes, potentially picking up harmful contaminants along the way. 3 The EPA highlighted this issue in 2017, reporting that 10 million homes were provided drinking water from only partially replaced lead service lines. 4

“At PUR we believe everyone deserves to drink safer water. That’s why we’re so passionate about offering consumers a variety of superior water filtration products certified to reduce more contaminants than any other brand,” 5 said Deb Mudway, marketing vice president, Helen of Troy Home. “With our expanded line of lead-reducing faucet filtration systems, pitchers, and the new 18-Cup Ultimate Dispenser with Lead Reduction, consumers have more ways than ever to enjoy cleaner, better tasting PUR water – at home or on-the-go.”

Certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA) to reduce 99 percent of lead, 6 the expanded family of PUR products features MAXION® Filter Technology, a specialized formula of blended carbon and ion exchange materials to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. 7 The line also features the CleanSensor™ Monitor filter change light that visibly indicates filter status, letting users know when the filter needs to be changed.

The growing family of PUR lead-reducing products includes:

PUR 18-Cup Ultimate Dispenser with Lead Reduction

WQA certified to reduce 99 percent of lead and 2x more contaminants than the leading Brita pitcher 8 Slim, space-saving design to easily fit in the refrigerator Easy to use pull-down tab and spout Large 18-cup capacity

PUR Advanced Faucet Filtration System

Certified to reduce over 70 contaminants, including 99 percent of lead. More than any other brand 5 Features PUR MineralClear® filters, designed to filter water over natural minerals for a crisp, refreshing taste Award winning design now comes in three new finishes including silver matte, black/chrome (available at Walmart) and metallic gray (available at Target, Meijer and Amazon), in addition to chrome and stainless-steel style Easy to attach, with no tools required

PUR 11-Cup Ultimate Pitcher Filtration System with Lead Reduction

WQA certified to reduce 99 percent of lead and 2x more contaminants than the leading Brita pitcher 8 Easy to use with comfort-grip handle and easy-to-fill lid Pour spout cover prevents odors and particulates from getting into your clean water Slim, space-saving design

For consumers interested in learning more about the quality of their local tap water, PUR recently launched KnowYourWater.com, the nation’s first and only free educational website featuring the largest collection of U.S. water quality data ever assembled.

PUR water filtration products are available at PUR.com and at most retailers nationwide.

