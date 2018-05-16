69% of Taiwanese people say they can’t feel government’s effort to achieve its energy transformation goal: survey

TAIPE (Taiwan News)—Results of a survey revealed on Wednesday show that more than 70% of Taiwanese people support energy transformation and are willing to accept electricity rate hikes during the transformation period.

Environmental protection group Greenpeace commissioned a polling company to conduct a telephone poll on energy transformation in April.

The poll surveyed 1,074 people over 20 years old from 19 counties and cities across Taiwan, and the margin of error is ±2.99%.

The results show that 72% of people surveyed support development of renewable energy in Taiwan; about the same amount of people (71%) are willing to accept electricity rate hikes during the transformation period; and 93% of those polled are willing to save electricity in their daily life to show their support for energy transformation.

However, on the question of the government’s goal to complete energy transformation by 2025, nearly 70% of those polled said they don’t feel that the government has been making an effort to achieve that goal. Among this group of people, 86% of them are young people.

In addition, the government has made it its goal to reduce electricity supply from coal-fired power plants to 30% by 2025, but gave the green light to the restart of the coal-fired Shen-Ao Power Plant on Taiwan’s north coast. According to the poll results, 55% of people surveyed said they don’t agree on the restart of Shen-Ao Power Plant in 2025, and 78% are worried that the power plant will worsen the air pollution problem.

Greenpeace energy project manager Lee Chih-an (李之安) said survey results show 80% of the respondents are not satisfied with current air quality, and a great many people know energy transformation is the direction for the country’s future, but as many as 69% of those polled said they couldn’t feel the government’s effort to make it happen. He urged the government to accelerate the country's development of renewable energy, to increase civic participation, and to actually make green power available to the public.

Photo by CNA