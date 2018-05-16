Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market to Grow at 22% CAGR Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005710/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of close to 22% during the forecast period. Flexibility, integration ability, and customization features at no additional cost is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Reconfigurable instrument clusters can be modified without the need for additional hardware. Many OEMs and Tier-1 players are working on the software to enhance the functionalities of digital instrument clusters. This keeps the cost under control even for additional features and, at the same time, offer the benefits of the enhanced software added to the existing product.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of superior graphic displays as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market:

Development of superior graphic displays

Reconfigurable instrument clusters use sophisticated technology to enable customization of the information displayed on the cluster. As a result, the reconfigurable instrument cluster market is one of the fastest growing markets in the automotive electronics segment. The development of sophisticated 2D and 3D graphic instrument clusters is becoming vital for increasing the adoption of instrument clusters globally. Prominent players in the market are developing innovative products, thereby driving the success of reconfigurable instrument clusters.

“Players play a crucial role in shifting the modern vehicle cockpit from the traditional one to fully digital cockpit. Thus, superior graphics interfaces development will be a vital trend in the reconfigurable instrument cluster market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market – segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the into the following products (partially reconfigurable instrument cluster and fully reconfigurable instrument cluster) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The partially reconfigurable instrument cluster segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 87% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease nearly 3% by 2022. The fastest growing product is fully reconfigurable instrument cluster, which will account for nearly 15% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate of 3%.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005710/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT SATELLITE TRUCKING MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MOTORCYCLES OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST RECREATIONAL VEHICLES OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/16/2018 08:29 AM/DISC: 05/16/2018 08:29 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005710/en