High Prevalence of Dental Caries to Boost the Dental Curing Lights Market Through 2022| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018-- projects the to exceed USD 197 million by 2022. The high prevalence of dental caries is a key driver, which is expected to impact market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005722/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dental curing lights market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dental caries, also called dental cavities or tooth decay, is a multifactorial microbial infectious disease that causes demineralization of the organic substance in the tooth. It is one of the most common oral diseases worldwide. Treatment involves the removal of decay and the resultant empty cavity of the tooth is filled with the composite resin material, and dental curing light is used for the polymerization of these resin-based composites. Hence, the high prevalence of dental caries will lead to increased demand for dental curing lights.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in demand for LED dental curing lights as one of the key emerging trends in the global dental curing lights market:

Rise in demand for LED dental curing lights

The idea of using LED in dentistry is influenced by its success in other industries. The first-generation LED units had very low output power generation capacity. The second generation took a great leap in dentistry, with the availability of one-watt chips with 16 emission areas (four main areas of illumination, each consisting of four bar-shaped emitting surfaces). The third generation has seen development over two broad forms. Firstly, the use of traditional gun-style light, which has a chipset fitted in the gun and uses the fiber optics to transmit the photons onto the target area. Secondly, use of pencil styled body, in which the chipset is placed directly at the distal tip end of the unit, which helps in shining the light directly on target. New generation LED curing lights are being launched in the market with more advanced features.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “ The energy consumption of LED dental curing lights is significantly less when compared to any other dental curing lights. Moreover, LED curing lights need less heat and do not require cooling fans, which further help reduce power consumption. The demand for LED dental curing lights is increasing due to these technological advances and advantages.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by product type (LED, halogen, and plasma arc dental curing lights) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The global dental curing lights market was led by the LED dental curing lights segment, which accounted for the largest market share of the global dental curing lights market in 2017. The Americas is expected to account for 43% of the incremental growth over the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005722/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH DENTAL MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/16/2018 08:35 AM/DISC: 05/16/2018 08:35 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005722/en