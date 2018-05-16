Macy's takes off in first quarter, profits soar

Macy's is soaring before the opening bell after surpassing all profit and revenue expectations for first quarter of the year and raising its outlook.

The company on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $139 million, or 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share, which is 12 cents better than Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research of retail industry analysts.

Its revenue of $5.54 billion also topped expectations, as did its per-share earnings forecast of between $3.75 and $3.95 this year.

Shares of Macy's Inc. are up 10 percent in premarket trading.

