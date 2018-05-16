eQHealth Solutions Names New Senior Vice President of Commercial Programs

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--eQHealth Solutions, a leader in population health and medical management solutions, announced Tyann Alexander has been appointed the new Senior Vice President of Commercial Programs.

Ms. Alexander joins eQHealth from UnitedHealth Group where she was the Vice President of Utilization Management for one of their subsidiaries, WellMed Medical Management, an OptumCare company. In her prior role, Tyann provided clinical and strategic leadership to teams delivering utilization management, intake, prior authorization services and medical claims review. Tyann is a graduate of the Keller Graduate School of Management and received her bachelor’s degree in Business – Healthcare Administration from Kaplan University. Additionally, she earned an Associate degree of Applied Science in Nursing (RN) from Trinity Valley Community College.

“I am pleased to welcome Tyann to the eQHealth team, her depth and breadth of experiences and expertise make her uniquely qualified and well-equipped to step into this role,” said Glen J. Golemi, Chief Executive Officer, eQHealth Solutions. “In addition to her experience, Tyann’s drive to be innovative in the development of integrated programs across the continuum of care will serve our Commercial Programs team extremely well.”

As the leader for all operational aspects of our Commercial Programs division, Tyann will manage service level agreements for our commercial clients and will be eQHealth’s primary contact for our Third-Party Administrator (TPA) partners. She will also work closely with the corporate leadership to enhance our products and services and grow our commercial business. Tyann will be working from eQHealth Solutions’ office in Dallas, Texas.

About eQHealth Solutions

Founded in 1986, eQHealth Solutions is a population health management and technology solutions company that touches millions of lives annually throughout the nation. Our high-tech and high-touch models include innovative technology solutions and care coordination services and focus on outcomes and optimization of provider and payer networks. eQHealth serves a variety of entities including federal, state and commercial clients. www.eqhs.org

