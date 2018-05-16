Digital Agency Known as Independent Content Rebrands to Superlative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Brooklyn based agency, Independent Content, has today rebranded as, . The rebrand reflects the expanded scope of the agency’s services and marks its evolution into a hybrid creative agency and consultancy that delivers a full suite of services from strategy and innovation to creative execution.

Launched in 2008 by founders and Co-CEOs Jordan Kurzweil and James Luria, the agency initially focused on digital strategy, content, design and build services for major media companies.

The rebrand reflects the agency’s growth to offer a broader range of capabilities and impact to a more diverse set of clients.

“After a decade, we’ve found that we get the best results for our clients when we apply our ‘human first’ thinking to their core business problems, and then deliver exactly what’s needed to solve them -- whether launching a global consumer brand, building a business from scratch for a new tech founder, or realizing a cross-country art project that reached tens of millions for a fashion brand, ” said Kurzweil.

Luria added, “As digital has become the primary channel of media consumption and commerce, our focus has shifted from digital products and content experiences to conceiving and launching entire businesses from scratch.”

Superlative will work closely with clients to reimagine existing businesses, conceive and launch new brands and products, and refine and re-invent customer experiences.

Superlative’s clients include major consumer brands including Levi’s, Time Inc., BBC, People Magazine and MTV, Nike Foundation, among others.

As part of the rebrand, Kurzweil and Luria welcome new partner, Melanie Pitson, a technology product expert with more than 17 years of experience designing and launching digital solutions.

“We’re thrilled to have Melanie join Superlative as partner. Her expertise developing best-in-class digital products, and building teams from the ground up will be invaluable as we scale,” Luria said. “I couldn't be more excited to join the Superlative team and help take the agency to the next level. Working with James and Jordan has been a blast, and I look forward to bringing our collective passion for developing products, businesses and superlative consumer experiences -- pun intended -- to all of our client engagements.” Prior to joining forces with Superlative, Pitson managed her own consultancy working with clients including: tronc (formerly Tribune Publishing), Harri and Dana’s Bakery. Before that, Pitson held senior positions at Artspace, DailyCandy, ABC News and Thomson Reuters. Pitson will focus on overseeing product development to help businesses grow efficiently and meet their strategic goals.

About Superlative:

Superlative is a creative agency and consultancy that employs a unique blend of business and creative thinking to help clients innovate and grow. It is led by Co-CEO’s Jordan Kurzweil and James Luria. They have been defining digital media since 1995. Superlative partners are media experts, experienced strategists, talented product developers, artists and gifted producers that believe experience, top-level thinking and hands-on focus are critical to success. For more information visit: https://superlative.agency. And, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

