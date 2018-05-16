  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan, the Philippines to set up demonstration sites for agricultural exchanges

The two sides agreed to bolster cooperation in agricultural technologies

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/16 20:13

The 7th Taiwan-Philippines Agricultural Meeting takes place in Taipei on May 14 (Photo from Council of Agriculture)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 7th Taiwan-Philippines Agricultural Meeting took place in Taipei on May 14, during which the two sides discussed a broad range of agricultural topics and sought ways to increase bilateral cooperation in agriculture and fisheries technologies.

According to the Council of Agriculture (COA), the Philippines is a key nation Taiwan eyes at furthering ties as part of its New Southbound Policy. Meetings have been held and collaborative projects carried out between the two sides since the inking of a MOU on agriculture and fisheries in 2005.

During the meeting on May 14, Taiwan and the Southeast Asian country agreed upon the implementation of mutually beneficial programs, including ones promoting the introduction of tropical agriculture infrastructure to the greenhouse industry, agricultural technologies exchange, vegetable gene bank management, pesticide research, and livestock and poultry production enhancement, COA said in a press release.

The two sides will, taking advantage of Taiwan’s strength in technologies and the Philippines’ supply of raw materials, establish demonstration farms in the Philippines for cooperation and to foster commercial opportunities.
Taiwan-Philippines Agricultural Meeting
New Southbound Policy
COA
Philippines

RELATED ARTICLES

Duterte: Xi Jinping won't allow moves to depose me
2018/05/16 11:13
Mystery 'globster' creature washes ashore in Philippines
2018/05/13 17:34
Taiwan's Council of Agriculture offers advice on picking the best watermelons
2018/05/04 17:29
2018 Taiwan Melons and Cereals Carnival begins this Saturday in Tainan
2018/05/03 19:37
MOE holds exhibition to promote New Southbound talent development program 
2018/04/30 14:22