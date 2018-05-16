Taiwan, the Philippines to set up demonstration sites for agricultural exchanges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 7th Taiwan-Philippines Agricultural Meeting took place in Taipei on May 14, during which the two sides discussed a broad range of agricultural topics and sought ways to increase bilateral cooperation in agriculture and fisheries technologies.

According to the Council of Agriculture (COA), the Philippines is a key nation Taiwan eyes at furthering ties as part of its New Southbound Policy. Meetings have been held and collaborative projects carried out between the two sides since the inking of a MOU on agriculture and fisheries in 2005.

During the meeting on May 14, Taiwan and the Southeast Asian country agreed upon the implementation of mutually beneficial programs, including ones promoting the introduction of tropical agriculture infrastructure to the greenhouse industry, agricultural technologies exchange, vegetable gene bank management, pesticide research, and livestock and poultry production enhancement, COA said in a press release.

The two sides will, taking advantage of Taiwan’s strength in technologies and the Philippines’ supply of raw materials, establish demonstration farms in the Philippines for cooperation and to foster commercial opportunities.