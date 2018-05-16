Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm or two;86;76;SW;7;80%;82%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit, low humidity;100;84;Mostly sunny, nice;98;84;WNW;10;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;Plenty of sun;90;66;ENE;4;25%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;68;59;Spotty showers;64;58;ENE;14;84%;94%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as warm;66;47;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;46;NNW;16;63%;4%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;53;42;Spotty showers;53;43;NNE;7;70%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;76;61;Sunshine and nice;77;60;WSW;8;32%;14%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;68;35;Cooler;52;35;WSW;9;47%;5%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;76;63;Thundershower;79;65;NE;4;83%;94%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;84;63;Mostly sunny;84;64;SSW;6;52%;28%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;72;57;Spotty showers;62;55;SW;14;65%;63%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;92;68;Sunny and pleasant;95;70;WNW;8;23%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;88;75;Downpours;91;75;SW;5;79%;81%;6

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;86;71;Clouds and sun, nice;89;71;SW;5;58%;36%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;97;80;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;S;7;69%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;70;59;A t-storm in spots;69;57;NW;7;71%;64%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;70;Rain and drizzle;75;66;N;6;67%;58%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;70;52;A shower or t-storm;74;55;SW;4;49%;73%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;72;52;Showers and t-storms;76;52;NNW;8;54%;69%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;65;49;Mostly cloudy;65;48;SE;6;73%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;80;56;Periods of sun;81;56;ENE;6;52%;7%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;66;51;A shower or t-storm;65;54;WNW;11;78%;66%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;72;47;Mostly sunny;61;43;N;9;59%;10%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;78;51;A t-storm in spots;76;53;WNW;5;52%;64%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;69;53;A shower or t-storm;69;56;WNW;9;61%;73%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and some clouds;61;52;A touch of rain;58;50;N;6;74%;61%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;84;65;A t-storm or two;79;61;S;4;57%;76%;3

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;77;68;A touch of rain;72;68;SW;11;84%;90%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;68;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;N;12;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;Sunny and beautiful;74;56;SE;10;66%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;66;Partly sunny;83;65;E;3;60%;37%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;99;82;A t-storm around;99;84;S;10;58%;43%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;54;Sun and some clouds;71;56;NE;10;54%;3%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;91;77;A heavy thunderstorm;86;76;S;7;79%;86%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;73;54;Partly sunny;72;51;NW;8;60%;27%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;75;66;Sunny and nice;74;67;NNW;10;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;90;71;Sunshine and warm;94;74;SSE;6;52%;14%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A shower in spots;86;73;S;10;74%;42%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;106;82;Hazy sun, very warm;108;83;ENE;5;22%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;82;52;Partly sunny;85;50;WNW;7;33%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Morning showers;85;77;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;SSE;11;80%;90%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;73;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;6;59%;29%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;55;42;Partial sunshine;55;39;ESE;10;63%;2%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and a t-storm;64;53;A t-storm in spots;74;52;NNE;6;51%;84%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;69;61;Periods of sun;68;61;ENE;12;72%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;96;79;Mostly sunny and hot;99;82;SSE;6;59%;26%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;70;57;A t-storm in spots;71;54;E;4;68%;74%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;84;72;Showers and t-storms;83;71;SE;6;82%;83%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;81;50;A thundershower;68;50;SSE;7;60%;54%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSW;5;72%;70%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;90;78;Partly sunny, humid;89;77;S;7;74%;19%;12

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;85;72;An afternoon shower;86;74;ENE;10;62%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;101;78;Mostly sunny, nice;99;78;SSE;6;35%;34%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;71;Becoming cloudy;95;71;NNW;9;37%;44%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Thickening clouds;85;65;Inc. clouds;83;64;WSW;6;58%;14%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;94;78;A t-storm around;91;77;ENE;6;69%;65%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;94;77;Sunny and very warm;97;82;NNE;9;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun, cool;58;43;Partial sunshine;65;46;SSE;4;59%;27%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;74;49;A p.m. t-storm;69;50;NNW;5;51%;73%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;95;81;Hazy sunshine;104;83;W;14;36%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;77;60;A shower or t-storm;76;63;SSE;5;78%;82%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;104;77;Plenty of sunshine;106;79;NNW;7;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;79;54;A t-storm in spots;76;53;S;5;59%;65%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;E;14;69%;80%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;88;73;Low clouds;90;72;E;6;68%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm in spots;96;78;S;9;69%;58%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;W;3;79%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;29;Partly sunny;60;30;NW;7;32%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;89;77;A thunderstorm;86;76;SW;7;79%;64%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;72;63;Clouds, then sun;69;62;S;11;79%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;82;58;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;NNW;7;56%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;62;45;Mostly sunny;62;43;NNE;11;51%;1%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;71;55;Clouds breaking;71;57;S;6;57%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;76;Nice with some sun;85;76;S;6;75%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;ENE;4;37%;27%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;81;W;9;75%;77%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;E;5;80%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;96;79;A t-storm around;96;80;ESE;7;54%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;55;47;A passing shower;58;52;WNW;9;73%;83%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;83;54;A t-storm in spots;82;59;ENE;5;33%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;83;75;E;9;79%;86%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;73;54;A t-storm in spots;72;49;SSE;10;66%;66%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;Rain and a t-storm;86;79;SW;13;76%;84%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;59;47;A little rain;56;47;N;6;69%;69%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;Sun and some clouds;65;44;NNE;3;42%;4%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;73;58;An afternoon shower;76;60;SSW;8;54%;63%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;92;81;Hazy sunshine;93;81;SW;7;73%;9%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;NNE;7;73%;73%;6

New York, United States;Cooler with showers;65;57;Spotty showers;74;58;SE;4;69%;72%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;Hot with sunshine;93;68;WNW;9;30%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;44;28;Partly sunny, cold;41;30;WNW;10;58%;17%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;80;65;Partly sunny;83;68;WSW;7;63%;41%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;80;46;A t-shower, cooler;64;42;NNE;8;51%;51%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and warmer;73;51;Mostly cloudy;65;37;NNE;11;40%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;83;76;Partly sunny;83;79;ENE;6;79%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A shower or t-storm;87;77;WNW;5;78%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;83;75;A downpour;84;73;ENE;6;83%;83%;10

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;72;49;Partly sunny;68;45;NNE;11;60%;12%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;E;8;43%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;Partly sunny;94;77;SW;5;63%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;88;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NNE;8;79%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;74;An afternoon shower;91;74;ESE;8;53%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;63;53;Showers and t-storms;65;53;WNW;7;68%;70%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;84;66;Humid with rain;75;62;ESE;9;83%;95%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;50;Periods of rain;67;53;W;5;74%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;81;59;Nice with sunshine;74;58;SSW;7;65%;8%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;74;An afternoon shower;83;74;SSE;8;77%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;47;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;49;37;WSW;24;78%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;75;56;A shower or t-storm;75;56;ENE;5;54%;82%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;80;71;ENE;5;74%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;95;72;Sunshine and nice;97;78;ESE;10;14%;25%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;66;53;A t-storm in spots;71;54;NNW;5;71%;64%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;66;53;Some sun, pleasant;72;50;ENE;5;61%;16%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;63;53;Partly sunny;61;53;W;13;74%;22%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;75;62;SE;4;80%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;75;Some sun, a shower;83;75;E;15;72%;69%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;65;Periods of sun;74;65;WNW;4;97%;55%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;84;57;Increasing clouds;82;59;ENE;12;27%;28%;9

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;70;44;Partly sunny;67;45;SSW;4;53%;8%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;72;A p.m. shower or two;82;71;N;7;76%;79%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;Periods of sun, warm;83;50;NW;6;46%;3%;10

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;67;54;Mostly cloudy;67;52;SW;5;71%;39%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A heavy thunderstorm;82;70;Rain and a t-storm;76;69;SSW;4;87%;93%;4

Shanghai, China;Unseasonably hot;97;77;A t-storm or two;95;75;W;9;62%;80%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;80;N;5;76%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;78;52;A t-storm in spots;76;50;ESE;6;47%;64%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;76;A stray shower;84;73;E;14;68%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;82;51;Cooler;65;48;N;14;44%;44%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;51;Sunny;68;50;WNW;7;60%;14%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, hot;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;WNW;5;66%;50%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;73;52;A thundershower;73;53;ENE;9;55%;53%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;77;61;Mostly cloudy;76;59;SE;8;42%;23%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;82;54;Partly sunny;79;57;ENE;7;49%;31%;10

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;73;54;Partly sunny;72;56;S;8;35%;44%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and clouds, nice;85;68;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;NNE;8;32%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;Partly sunny;77;53;E;4;43%;4%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Turning out cloudy;83;69;Variable clouds;84;70;SE;13;63%;24%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;59;49;Clouds and sun;60;46;NNE;7;66%;1%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;75;67;Clouds and sun;78;68;WNW;12;70%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;75;57;Nice with some sun;75;59;NNE;8;55%;56%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;64;42;Turning sunny;67;41;E;7;34%;4%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny;69;54;Spotty showers;66;54;ESE;4;65%;70%;4

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;67;53;A shower or t-storm;68;55;WNW;11;61%;73%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;97;75;A t-storm around;95;75;WNW;5;58%;71%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;73;55;A shower or t-storm;70;51;ESE;10;67%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and a t-storm;71;53;Thunderstorms;67;53;NNW;8;79%;87%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;61;50;Clouds and sun;57;53;NW;11;74%;32%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;97;77;Partly sunny;95;77;SW;5;52%;44%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;NE;3;42%;12%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather