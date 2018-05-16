Landmark Vineyards’ Inaugural Vintage from Its Hop Kiln Estate Vineyard Celebrates Pinot Noir at Its Finest

HEALDSBURG, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Landmark Vineyards is proud to introduce its first estate-grown Pinot Noir release: the 2016 Landmark Vineyards’ Hop Kiln Estate Pinot Noir (MSRP $40), now available for sale at specialty fine wine retailers nationwide and online at www.Landmarkwine.com.

Hop Kiln Estate Pinot Noir is made from grapes harvested on the iconic Hop Kiln Estate, located in the heart of the prized Russian River Valley. The historic Hop Kiln Estate has been under vine since the late 1800s and this release highlights Landmark’s dedication to producing unforgettable small-production, handcrafted wines. Landmark Vineyards’ Hop Kiln Estate Vineyard and Tasting Room is located on Westside Road, known as the “Rodeo Drive” of California Pinot Noir producers. Situated in the Middle Reach sub-region, it’s considered the crown jewel for Pinot Noir in the Russian River Valley due to its climate and soil.

“The release of our first estate-grown Pinot Noir is a significant milestone for us since acquiring the legendary Hop Kiln Estate Vineyard in 2016,” said Clarence Chia, Vice President of Marketing and Direct-To-Consumer for Landmark Vineyards. “This new release honors the integrity of a region whose cooler coastal climate and complexity of soil is recognized for producing some of the world’s best Pinot Noir, while showcasing the depth and complexity of our estate-grown grapes.”

In 2016, Landmark acquired Hop Kiln Estate, which is a registered California Historical Landmark, and expanded its development of award-winning wines to include a Tasting Room and Vineyard in Russian River Valley, in addition to the original Sonoma Valley property. The Hop Kiln Estate features five distinctly different vineyard plots based on elevation, topography and soils, with some vines nearly 30 years old. The ideal location serves as inspiration spotlighting Landmark’s passion for growing and sourcing some of the most highly sought-after Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes in the region.

The 2016 Landmark Vineyards’ Hop Kiln Estate Pinot Noir boasts aromas of lush blackberry, raspberry, with a violet floral note. The palate is fresh with bright raspberry and dried strawberry fruit, rich cherry cola and baking spice with a rounded texture and savory, dried autumn leaf notes leading to a crisp finish with balanced round tannins and sustained fruit and spice. The wine is comprised of three blocks of grapes aged in 40% New French Oak barrels. Examples of food pairings include nutty cheese, such as Manchego, with assorted charcuterie, or with a grilled lamb chop garnished with shiitake mushrooms sautéed with slivers of pancetta.

About Landmark Vineyards’ Hop Kiln Estate

Landmark Vineyards’ Hop Kiln Estate introduces exclusive, small-production, estate-grown Pinot Noir that spotlights its prized location in the Middle Reach sub-region, which is considered the crown jewel for California Pinot Noir producers in the Russian River Valley. Acquired in January 2016, Hop Kiln’s historic Estate and Vineyards is a registered California Historical Landmark and is recognized by the California Office of Historic Preservation as “the most significant surviving example of a stone hop kiln in the North Coast region.” The iconic Estate expands Landmark Vineyards’ presence with two properties in Sonoma and the Russian River Valley. Landmark Vineyards’ Hop Kiln Estate’s expansive Vineyards and Tasting Room located on Westside Road in Healdsburg, California is situated on a picturesque 240-acre property within the Sonoma Coast and Russian River Valley American Viticultural Areas (AVA). For more information, please visit www.landmarkwine.com.

