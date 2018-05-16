Aspect Software Announces Partner Awards for 2017, Names Trends & Technologies, Inc. as Worldwide Partner of the Year

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully integrated consumer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service solutions, today announced Trends as the recipient of the 2017 Worldwide Partner of the Year Award. Trends was chosen based on their sales growth and service excellence. Trends also received this year’s New Logo Sales Award.

“Our partner program is critical to bringing Aspect solutions to customers around the world across diverse vertical markets. Not only has Trends successfully executed on this, but they have also shown their commitment to providing exceptional service and support,” said David Herzog, SVP Worldwide Partners, Aspect. “Trends has positioned Aspect’s product portfolio to be the leading contact center technology for various, previously untapped industries which has led to a number of significant competitive displacements. We are excited to name them as Partner of the Year for 2017 and applaud their hard work and success.”

Trends is a leading systems integrator and technology-enabled business services provider in the Philippines. Trends has been one of Aspect’s leading partners since 2002. They have a strong sales team as well as an engineering and support team who are experienced and well trained in implementing and providing support on Aspect solutions.

“We are honored to be named Aspect’s Worldwide Partner of the Year for 2017. Through the years, our focus and strength at Trends has been our customers and their total satisfaction. As such, we are thrilled to offer Aspect’s customer engagement solutions as they allow us to continue making a positive difference in the companies we work with,” said Hasan Fard, Chairman & CEO of Trends. “Aspect’s customer engagement platform and workforce technologies are a great compliment to our business offering. We look forward to creating even more joint opportunities in the coming year.”

Trends was recognized at ACE, Aspect’s annual customer event, which brought together nearly 800 industry visionaries and product experts who design and create state-of-the-consumer customer experiences that are on the edge of engagement innovation.

Other winners of worldwide partner awards include:

Choiceway Boan Technologies Co., Ltd – Service Excellence Award Comsys SA – Partner Innovation Award CS Infocomm Private Limited – Performance Award IFX – Partner Innovation Award Waterfield Technologies – Service Excellence Award British Telecom – Top Sales of the Year Award

About Aspect

Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes, systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management, workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.

