Guests Asked, Popeyes® Answered – Popeyes® Now Available for Delivery with Uber Eats

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Every hour a hungry fan takes to Twitter to ask for POPEYES® delivery. POPEYES® read the tweets and heard the hunger pains and today unveils the solution with Uber Eats delivery. Guests in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Miami and Washington D.C. can now enjoy their favorite POPEYES® menu items from the comfort of their home or office.

Those craving POPEYES® can now order cult-favorite menu items including BONAFIDE® chicken, hot biscuits, red beans and rice and more on the Uber Eats mobile app or on UberEats.com.

From the 12 hour marination process to the hand battering of our chicken in restaurant, quality is a major priority for the brand. Uber Eats will make sure you get it fresh & crispy.

“As seen on social media over the years, we’ve tried to come to the rescue of our loyal guests, celebrities, athletes, chefs, and others who have made their cravings for POPEYES® known,” said Chad Crawford, President, North America for the POPEYES® brand. “Now with Uber Eats, we can provide the same doorstep delivery service to all of them. We’re excited to give our guests the great taste they love with the added convenience of delivery.”

According to Uber Eats data, over the last year, orders for fried chicken have steadily risen by 54%, while orders for biscuits have spiked by 83%.

“Putting delicious food exactly where and when you want it is our specialty,” said Liz Meyerdirk, Global Head of Business Development at Uber Eats. “Popeyes has a rich history of serving up delicious fried chicken and classic signature sides and we’re excited to make it even easier for our users to get the food that fits their busy lives, delivered at Uber speed.”

For more information about POPEYES® delivery please visit www.popeyes.com.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 40 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain’s passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed POPEYES® to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 2,900 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is Uber's stand-alone meal delivery app that makes getting food as easy as requesting a ride, whether you're at home, the office, or the park. Uber is leveraging its technology and expanding its driver partner network to deliver food to hungry customers who can track their order, get an upfront delivery time, and use the same account they use to take rides. Uber Eats is available globally in more than 200 cities, bringing millions of people the right food, for right now–at the tap of a button.

