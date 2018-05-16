Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;SW;11;80%;82%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit, low humidity;38;29;Mostly sunny, nice;37;29;WNW;17;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;Plenty of sun;32;19;ENE;6;25%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;20;15;Spotty showers;18;14;ENE;22;84%;94%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as warm;19;8;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;8;NNW;26;63%;4%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;5;Spotty showers;12;6;NNE;12;70%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;25;16;Sunshine and nice;25;16;WSW;13;32%;14%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;20;2;Cooler;11;2;WSW;14;47%;5%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;24;17;Thundershower;26;18;NE;7;83%;94%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;SSW;10;52%;28%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;22;14;Spotty showers;17;13;SW;22;65%;63%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;35;21;WNW;13;23%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;31;24;Downpours;33;24;SW;8;79%;81%;6

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;SW;9;58%;36%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;11;69%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;15;A t-storm in spots;20;14;NW;12;71%;64%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;21;Rain and drizzle;24;19;N;9;67%;58%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;21;11;A shower or t-storm;23;13;SW;7;49%;73%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;22;11;Showers and t-storms;24;11;NNW;12;54%;69%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;18;9;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SE;10;73%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;27;13;Periods of sun;27;13;ENE;9;52%;7%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;19;11;A shower or t-storm;18;12;WNW;18;78%;66%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;22;8;Mostly sunny;16;6;N;15;59%;10%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;25;11;A t-storm in spots;25;12;WNW;8;52%;64%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;20;11;A shower or t-storm;20;13;WNW;14;61%;73%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and some clouds;16;11;A touch of rain;15;10;N;9;74%;61%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;29;18;A t-storm or two;26;16;S;7;57%;76%;3

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;25;20;A touch of rain;22;20;SW;18;84%;90%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;20;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;N;19;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and beautiful;23;13;SE;16;66%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;28;19;E;5;60%;37%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;37;28;A t-storm around;37;29;S;15;58%;43%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;12;Sun and some clouds;21;13;NE;15;54%;3%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;33;25;A heavy thunderstorm;30;24;S;12;79%;86%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;22;11;NW;13;60%;27%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;24;19;Sunny and nice;24;19;NNW;17;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;Sunshine and warm;35;23;SSE;10;52%;14%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A shower in spots;30;23;S;17;74%;42%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;41;28;Hazy sun, very warm;42;29;ENE;9;22%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;28;11;Partly sunny;29;10;WNW;11;33%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Morning showers;29;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;SSE;17;80%;90%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSE;10;59%;29%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;13;6;Partial sunshine;13;4;ESE;17;63%;2%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;A t-storm in spots;23;11;NNE;10;51%;84%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;21;16;Periods of sun;20;16;ENE;20;72%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;36;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;28;SSE;9;59%;26%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;21;14;A t-storm in spots;22;12;E;6;68%;74%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;SE;10;82%;83%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;27;10;A thundershower;20;10;SSE;11;60%;54%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;8;72%;70%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;32;25;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;S;11;74%;19%;12

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;22;An afternoon shower;30;24;ENE;17;62%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;38;26;Mostly sunny, nice;37;26;SSE;9;35%;34%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;22;Becoming cloudy;35;22;NNW;14;37%;44%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Thickening clouds;29;18;Inc. clouds;28;18;WSW;9;58%;14%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;10;69%;65%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;34;25;Sunny and very warm;36;28;NNE;14;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun, cool;15;6;Partial sunshine;18;8;SSE;7;59%;27%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;24;10;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;NNW;8;51%;73%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;35;27;Hazy sunshine;40;29;W;22;36%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;25;16;A shower or t-storm;25;17;SSE;8;78%;82%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;40;25;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;NNW;11;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;A t-storm in spots;24;12;S;8;59%;65%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;E;23;69%;80%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;31;23;Low clouds;32;22;E;10;68%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;36;26;S;15;69%;58%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;5;79%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;-2;Partly sunny;15;-1;NW;11;32%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;SW;11;79%;64%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;17;Clouds, then sun;20;17;S;17;79%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;NNW;11;56%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;16;7;Mostly sunny;17;6;NNE;18;51%;1%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;22;13;Clouds breaking;22;14;S;10;57%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;24;Nice with some sun;30;25;S;10;75%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;ENE;7;37%;27%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;W;15;75%;77%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;E;7;80%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;A t-storm around;36;27;ESE;11;54%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;13;8;A passing shower;15;11;WNW;14;73%;83%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;12;A t-storm in spots;28;15;ENE;9;33%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;E;15;79%;86%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A t-storm in spots;22;9;SSE;16;66%;66%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;SW;21;76%;84%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;8;A little rain;13;9;N;9;69%;69%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Sun and some clouds;18;6;NNE;5;42%;4%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;23;14;An afternoon shower;24;16;SSW;13;54%;63%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;SW;12;73%;9%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;NNE;12;73%;73%;6

New York, United States;Cooler with showers;18;14;Spotty showers;23;14;SE;6;69%;72%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;Hot with sunshine;34;20;WNW;14;30%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;7;-2;Partly sunny, cold;5;-1;WNW;15;58%;17%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;26;18;Partly sunny;28;20;WSW;11;63%;41%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;27;8;A t-shower, cooler;18;6;NNE;13;51%;51%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and warmer;23;11;Mostly cloudy;18;3;NNE;17;40%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;28;25;Partly sunny;28;26;ENE;10;79%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;WNW;9;78%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;28;24;A downpour;29;23;ENE;10;83%;83%;10

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;22;9;Partly sunny;20;7;NNE;17;60%;12%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;E;14;43%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;Partly sunny;34;25;SW;9;63%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;14;79%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;ESE;12;53%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;17;12;Showers and t-storms;18;12;WNW;12;68%;70%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;29;19;Humid with rain;24;17;ESE;14;83%;95%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;10;Periods of rain;19;11;W;9;74%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;27;15;Nice with sunshine;24;15;SSW;11;65%;8%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;SSE;13;77%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;8;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;3;WSW;38;78%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;24;13;A shower or t-storm;24;13;ENE;9;54%;82%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;ENE;9;74%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;35;22;Sunshine and nice;36;26;ESE;16;14%;25%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;19;12;A t-storm in spots;22;12;NNW;8;71%;64%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;19;12;Some sun, pleasant;22;10;ENE;9;61%;16%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;17;12;Partly sunny;16;12;W;21;74%;22%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;17;SE;6;80%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;Some sun, a shower;28;24;E;24;72%;69%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Periods of sun;23;18;WNW;6;97%;55%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;14;Increasing clouds;28;15;ENE;19;27%;28%;9

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;21;7;Partly sunny;20;7;SSW;6;53%;8%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;22;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;N;12;76%;79%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;Periods of sun, warm;28;10;NW;10;46%;3%;10

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;19;12;Mostly cloudy;19;11;SW;9;71%;39%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A heavy thunderstorm;28;21;Rain and a t-storm;24;21;SSW;7;87%;93%;4

Shanghai, China;Unseasonably hot;36;25;A t-storm or two;35;24;W;15;62%;80%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;8;76%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;26;11;A t-storm in spots;24;10;ESE;10;47%;64%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A stray shower;29;23;E;22;68%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;28;11;Cooler;19;9;N;22;44%;44%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;11;Sunny;20;10;WNW;12;60%;14%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, hot;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;WNW;9;66%;50%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;23;11;A thundershower;23;12;ENE;14;55%;53%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly cloudy;25;15;SE;13;42%;23%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;26;14;ENE;12;49%;31%;10

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;23;12;Partly sunny;22;14;S;13;35%;44%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and clouds, nice;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;NNE;14;32%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;Partly sunny;25;12;E;7;43%;4%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Turning out cloudy;28;20;Variable clouds;29;21;SE;20;63%;24%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;15;10;Clouds and sun;16;8;NNE;11;66%;1%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;24;20;Clouds and sun;25;20;WNW;19;70%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;24;14;Nice with some sun;24;15;NNE;12;55%;56%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;18;6;Turning sunny;20;5;E;11;34%;4%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny;20;12;Spotty showers;19;12;ESE;7;65%;70%;4

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;19;12;A shower or t-storm;20;13;WNW;18;61%;73%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;36;24;A t-storm around;35;24;WNW;8;58%;71%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;23;13;A shower or t-storm;21;10;ESE;15;67%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and a t-storm;22;12;Thunderstorms;19;12;NNW;13;79%;87%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;16;10;Clouds and sun;14;12;NW;18;74%;32%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;36;25;Partly sunny;35;25;SW;9;52%;44%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;23;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;NE;5;42%;12%;10

