With New CEO at Helm, eyebobs Expands into Brick & Mortar Retail with Two Locations Opening Summer of 2018

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--eyebobs, a Minneapolis-based eyewear brand for the irreverent and slightly jaded, is proud to announce its plans to smash through the traditional eyewear retail model with the launch of two brick and mortar locations opening in the summer of 2018. The brand’s expansion is led by CEO Mike Hollenstein, who brought a wealth of previous retail experience to drive eyebobs’ 2017 launch of its prescription eyewear offerings and is now helping the brand break the mold of the traditional, bland eyewear shopping experience.

Set to open on May 17, 2018, eyebobs’ Mall of America location will reside on the west side of the mall’s first floor, near Nordstrom. The 868 square-foot space will feature the iconic and irreverent eyebobs aesthetic featuring edgy design elements with splashes of yellow and twists on some of the world’s most iconic works of art. “Bobtender℠” Stylists will staff the retail space and will provide customers with no B.S. personal styling to help them select the frame that best suits their personality. Eyewear offerings will include custom prescriptions, as well as grab-and-go options like readers and sunglasses, in daring, distinctive shapes, sizes and color options.

“With plans for three-year revenue growth of over 30 percent at the conclusion of this year, now is the perfect time for eyebobs to disrupt the traditional brick and mortar eyewear experience,” explains Hollenstein. “Retail gives us the opportunity to bring our one-of-a-kind customer service experience to a whole new audience. And we can’t wait to arm even more consumers with the confidence to be their true selves.”

eyebobs first tested out the brick and mortar space in October of 2017, when they opened their retail lab at their headquarters on Glenwood Avenue in Minneapolis. The success of the space, which included their newly launched prescription line, provided eyebobs with the momentum to move forward with their store opening at the Mall of America.

eyebobs will host a grand opening celebration for the public on June 7, 2018 from 4 to 9 p.m., which will feature activities ranging from creative brand activations to socially shareable photograph opportunities.

eyebobs Mall of America #W128 Phone: 952-207-2984 Monday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

eyebobs’ Orlando location will open in late summer of 2018 and will feature a similar design concept to that of Mall of America. For more information, visit www.eyebobs.com or follow eyebobs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT EYEBOBS eyebobs, a Minneapolis-based eyewear brand for the irreverent and jaded, was established in 2001 after founder Julie Allinson recognized a need to create a line of distinctive, high-quality eyewear for people just like her. eyebobs quickly cultivated a rabid following for their bold, beautifully designed reading glasses. The company launched its prescription line in 2017, and today, eyebobs offers their unique designs in progressives, single-vision prescriptions, blue light frames, all-day readers and polarized sunglasses in addition to their signature readers. eyebobs opened its first ever retail lab in 2017 at its headquarters and will open two more locations in 2018 – Mall of America and Orlando’s Florida Mall.

There’s an eyebobs frame to suit every mood, from cool and classic to edgy and avant garde. Change your glasses and change everything. Because eyewear should make a statement; yours requires an exclamation point. Let everyone else look like everyone else. It’s time to own your awesome in statement making eyewear that helps you turn up the ‘WOW.’ For more information, visit www.eyebobs.com or follow eyebobs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

