Hudson Group Introduces New Moshi Retail Store at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 4

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Hudson Group (NYSE:HUD), the leading travel retailer in North America, in partnership with Moshi, today announced Moshi's second brick and mortar retail space at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Located in Terminal 4, the new store features a comprehensive selection of the company’s design-centric accessories and devices for smart travelers on-the-go.

The retail concept adds to Hudson Group’s latest openings at LAX, including the original Moshi concept, Hudson LAXpress and Soundstage by Hudson, which were part of Delta Air Lines’ $1.9bn modernization project in Terminal 3.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hudson Group to open this second location at LAX, giving more travelers the chance to discover our products,” said Dan Capelle, executive director at Moshi. “Our bags continue to be popular with shoppers looking for something modern yet lightweight, while our tech products let people stay connected and charged up on the go. The new location in Terminal 4 also lets business travelers pick up last minute gear they might need for an upcoming meeting or conference.”

The store will include Moshi’s Red Dot award-winning portable batteries (IonBank 3K and IonBank 5K) and Bluetooth headphones (Avanti Air), as well as a full assortment of the company’s cables and adapters.

“LAX is excited to welcome Moshi into our retail line-up and provide our T4 guests with an exciting assortment of stylish and useful technology products that will enhance their travel experience,” said Dave Jones, director of airline property and concession services, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). “As part of our overall LAX modernization efforts, we are looking at how we can be on the cutting edge of retail and concessions, and bringing the second ever brick-and-motor Moshi store to LAX is a part of our vision for a fun and fresh shopping options.”

“LAX has been a long-time partner of Hudson Group, and we are pleased to transform the look, feel and overall retail experience for our L.A. customers with the addition of our new stores as part of the LAX modernization efforts,” said Joe DiDomizio, president and chief executive officer of Hudson Group. “Our new distinct brands, combined with Hudson Group’s ‘Traveler’s Best Friend’ service, are the perfect addition to LAX’s retail portfolio.”

Additional information on the new concepts at LAX is below:

Moshi: A premium accessories and electronics brand established in 2005, Moshi creates extraordinary products that enhance the mobile lifestyle. With a vibe and shopping experience that is both inviting and unique, Moshi is a must-stop for LAX T4 and T3 passengers, selling audio accessories, bags and backpacks, cables and adapters, cases, computing, portable power, and screen protection. Our design treatment will demonstrate the integration of travel convenience and electronics, to create a dynamic, seamless lifestyle shopping venue that will truly enhance the customer experience. Hudson LAXpress and Soundstage by Hudson: Based on Hudson Group’s successful Hudson concept, Hudson LAXpress and Soundstage by Hudson are travel essentials and convenience stores located in T3 that serve traveler needs, wants, and desires. Hudson LAXpress visually references the complex network of freeways and dynamic fast lane culture of Los Angeles. The sense of movement and light grab passenger attention as they progress through the terminal, pulling them in to this high-energy travel convenience shop. Soundstage by Hudson is a compact, yet comprehensive travel convenience shop that pays homage to L.A. as the world’s Creative Capital, referencing its role in film and television.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group, one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. Anchored by our iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands, Hudson Group operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets.

About Moshi

With roots in material sciences and engineering, Moshi's in-house design team has been creating premium accessories and peripherals since 2005. Moshi has over 100 utility and design patents covering 450 different types of products. A hardware development partner with Apple, Microsoft, and the first electronics company to be certified for the Made for Google program, Moshi products are available at over 20,000 points of sale in 90 countries around the world.

About Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

LAX is the fifth busiest airport in the world, second in the United States, and was named Skytrax’ 2017 Top 10 Most Improved Airports. LAX served more than 80.9 million passengers in 2016. LAX offers 742 daily nonstop flights to 101 cities in the U.S. and 1,280 weekly nonstop flights to 77 cities in 42 countries on 64 commercial air carriers. LAX ranks 14th in the world and fifth in the U.S. in air cargo tonnage processed, with more than 2.2 million tons of air cargo valued at over $101.4 billion. LAX handled 697,138 operations (landings and takeoffs) in 2016.

An economic study based on 2014 operations reported LAX generated 620,610 jobs in Southern California with labor income of $37.3 billion and economic output (business revenues) of more than $126.6 billion. This activity added $6.2 billion to local and state revenues and $8.7 billion in federal tax revenues. The study also reported that LAX’s ongoing capital-improvement program creates an additional 121,640 annual jobs with labor income of $7.6 billion and economic output of $20.3 billion, $966 million in state and local taxes, and $1.6 billion in federal tax revenues.

LAX is part of a system of two Southern California airports – along with Van Nuys general aviation – that are owned and operated by Los Angeles World Airports, a proprietary department of the City of Los Angeles that receives no funding from the City’s general fund.

