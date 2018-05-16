Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--The Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) has selected the Cooper Tires website, www.coopertire.com, as the winner of its Best Manufacturing Website award. The website earned top honors in its category based on seven criteria including creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, use of the medium and memorability.

The 2018 IAC awards, the only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising, highlight the top online advertising in 96 industries and nine online formats. Awards are given to those entries the judges rate as best within each industry category.

“It was important when redesigning the Cooper consumer website that we create a user experience that simplifies the tire selection process and helps consumers through their purchase journey. By conducting extensive user and market research, we enhanced our site’s digital tools, improved navigation and eliminated jargon to make the purchase decision less stressful,” said Jessica Egerton, Cooper’s Director of Brand Development. “It is exciting to be able to offer this tool to consumers, and it’s a great honor to be recognized by the prestigious IAC for the effort.”

The new Cooper website, launched in 2017, includes an interactive tire selector guide called ‘Help Me Choose’ that aids consumers in finding the right tire by asking three simple questions - vehicle type, expected mileage and typical weather conditions experienced. The site offers intuitive filtering through the use of check boxes related to key criteria utilized in the tire purchase decision. Those browsing the site can also view all Cooper tires and individually select which to compare for greater detail. Other features include live chat with a Cooper consumer relations specialist and educational content related to tire buying.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

