THE FIRST GROUP Teams With IQI Global to Target Potential Investors in Asia-Pacific Region

Rob Burns, The First Group’s Chief Executive Officer (Photo: AETOSWire)

IQI Global is renowned as one of the region’s top property investment advisory firms, with a significant presence in key growth markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

The First Group’s diverse property portfolio is comprised of strategically located projects in Dubai’s most-popular precincts, including Business Bay, Jumeirah Village, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.

The First Group has forged partnerships with global hotel management firms including Wyndham Hotel Group – the world’s largest hotel operator – and the well-known Singaporean owned Millennium Hotels & Resorts. The company’s Dubai-based freehold hotel real estate offerings include the world’s largest TRYP by Wyndham and premium 3- and 4-star Millennium brands, providing the opportunity for greater investor returns and benefits compared to non-branded (or “other”) properties in the emirate.

Building on a successful track record of developing hotel-apartments in Dubai for over a decade, The First Group has embarked on an ambitious new pipeline of diverse hotel properties currently under construction in key locations across Dubai, certain to appeal to savvy investors in the Asia-Pacific region.

Commenting on the partnership with IQI Global, The First Group’s chief executive officer, Rob Burns, said the firm was committed to developing its presence in fast-growing markets across the globe, with a view to promoting Dubai as one of the world’s top property investment destinations.

“Dubai’s emergence as the Middle East’s first global city is generating unrivalled opportunities for smart investors looking to capitalise on the city’s incredible growth,” he said. “Working with IQI Global, we will showcase our dynamic portfolio of upper midscale properties to potential investors in key markets across the Asia Pacific region and continue to develop our reputation as one of Dubai’s leading and most-trusted property developers.”

IQI Global CEO Kashif Ansari said it was “an honour” to work with The First Group, which he described as Dubai’s “market leader for hotel property investment products.”

“I feel that Dubai is not marketed properly in this part of the world where South-East Asia represents a population of more than 600 million people – many of whom love to invest in property,” he said.

“Dubai has emerged as a leading destination for real estate investors globally. Real estate in Dubai is really a brand of its own; and with the many positive initiatives taken by the government such as Expo 2020 and transactions on blockchain, we are positive the Dubai real estate market will reach new heights.

“With the dynamic teams at IQI Global and TFG working together, I’m confident that we'll be able to achieve our vision in South-East Asia for The First Group and the opportunities that they offer in Dubai.”

ABOUT THE FIRST GROUP

The First Group is an international hotel and property development company whose principals have built up their expertise and success in the global market over the last 30 years. The First Group management team draws from strong and diverse backgrounds in the fields of global property, finance, acquisition, marketing and product development. Its expert eye for emerging property market potential and prestigious partnerships with industry leaders means that their clients can enjoy secure and attractive returns from one of the world’s most vibrant hotel markets. With its headquarters in Dubai and global presence spanning Algeria, Azerbaijan, China, Ghana, India, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, The First Group’s client base is expanding rapidly. For more details visit www.thefirstgroup.com.

