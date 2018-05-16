Toshiba Announces Full Availability of dynaEdge™ AR Smart Glasses

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Toshiba’s Client Solutions Division (CSD), a division of Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., today announced the full availability of its dynaEdge™ AR Smart Glasses solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005674/en/

The dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses are Toshiba's first completely wearable AR solution to combine the power of a Windows 10 Pro PC with the robust feature set of industrial-grade smart glasses. Toshiba's new AR solution includes the dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC, dynaEdge AR100 Head Mounted Display (HMD), Lens-Less Frame, USB-C™ Cable with Cable Clip and carrying case. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a starting price point of $1,899.99, the company’s dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses are Toshiba’s first completely wearable AR solution to combine the power of a Windows 10 Pro PC with the robust feature set of industrial-grade smart glasses. Toshiba’s new AR solution includes the dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC, dynaEdge AR100 Head Mounted Display (HMD), Lens-Less Frame, USB-C™ Cable with Cable Clip and carrying case.

For customers or application developers looking to design specialized software for the smart glasses, Toshiba will offer Developer’s Kits with two different configurations – Basic and Performance to best meet a variety of industrial applications. Pricing starts at $2,399.99.

Both Developer’s Kits will feature the following hardware: dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC, dynaEdge AR100 Head Mounted Display (HMD), Lens-Less Frame, USB-C™ Cable with Cable Clip and carrying case. The kits will also include Toshiba’s Vision DE Suite™ (One-Year, Single-User License), SDK, Management Console and App Launcher. To differentiate to the two kits, Toshiba will offer processor, memory and SSD options for the dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC.

Toshiba developed its dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses solutions to meet the performance demands of enterprise workplaces through the adoption of 6 th Generation Intel® Core™ M Processors, Intel® HD Graphics and Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 802.11ac Wi-Fi®. These technologies allow enterprises to integrate the Toshiba AR solution into their existing infrastructure.

“Today marks the culmination of months of hard work resulting in a solution designed to assist businesses mobilize their frontline and field workers and improve business outcomes with powerful PC capabilities that can go anywhere they go without being obstructive,” said Carl Pinto, vice president, marketing and engineering, Client Solutions Division, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. “For the first time, a Windows-based PC can be worn to provide augmented reality for the job site, and operated using voice and touch HMD technologies, keeping hands free for hands-on work.”

The company’s proprietary software, Vision DE Suite, is designed to realize the essential functionality of Toshiba’s innovative AR solution. For fast and easy navigation, device functions are grouped into three color-coded menu categories: Communications, File Viewer and Tools. From these three menus, users can take photos, record and stream live video, save and retrieve documents, access diagrams, receive text messages and communicate through live video calls using Skype. This easy-to-use approach to navigating a robust solution elevates productivity and improves efficiency. In addition to a full suite of on-device services, the software offers IT manager and organizations with file synchronization and centralized device management capabilities. Toshiba Vision DE Suite reimagines productivity and efficiency for enterprises.

Designed for enterprise customers, Toshiba’s new AR solution provides Document Viewing, Live Video Calls, See-What-I-See, Photo/Video Capture, Alerts/Messaging, making it ideal for a variety of uses cases, including Maintenance, Remote Expert, Manufacturing, QA Inspection & Audit, Logistics, Training and Knowledge Transfer.

Customers interested in purchasing the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses or Developer’s Kits should contact their Toshiba sales representative or email the company at smartglasses@toshiba.com.

Media Assets:

Photos, Spec Sheets and Videos

About Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. (TAIS)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., TAIS is comprised of three business units: Client Solutions Division, Imaging Systems Division and Industrial Solutions & Services Division. Together, these divisions provide digital products as well as services and solutions, including award-winning mobile computing devices, security solutions and cloud services; imaging products for the security, medical and manufacturing markets; and IoT solutions development, data analytics and IT services. TAIS provides sales, marketing and services for its wide range of products in the United States and Latin America. TAIS is an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. For more information on TAIS visit us.toshiba.com.

About Toshiba Corporation

For over 140 years, Toshiba Corporation has contributed to a sustainable future by applying innovative technologies to value creation. Today, our business domains are centered on the essential infrastructure that supports modern life and society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations that contribute to realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives. To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/worldwide/about/index.html

© 2018 Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. dynaEdge is a trademark of Toshiba Client Solutions, Co. Ltd. Intel, Intel Core, Intel vPro and Pentium are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Windows is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. While Toshiba has made every effort at the time of publication to ensure the accuracy of the information provided herein, product specifications, configurations, prices, system/component/options availability are all subject to change without notice. Some features and specifications may be limited to certain models only. Some features may require certain software and/or service activation. *For the complete Toshiba Memory (Main System) and Toshiba Storage Drive Capacity legal disclaimer visit us.toshiba.com/info.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005674/en/

CONTACT: Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc.

Eric Paulsen, 949-583-3541

eric.paulsen@toshiba.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ONLINE RETAIL HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER TECHNOLOGY SECURITY OFFICE PRODUCTS MOBILE/WIRELESS VOIP PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RETAIL SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/16/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/16/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005674/en