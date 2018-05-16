New adventures await literary heroine Rosie Revere

NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling children's author Andrea Beaty has new adventures in store for Rosie Revere.

Abrams Children's Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Beaty is working on chapter books featuring Rosie Revere, Beaty's beloved descendent of the legendary Rosie the Riveter; Iggy Peck; and other characters from her previous releases. Beaty is working with illustrator David Roberts, with whom she collaborated on "Rosie Revere, Engineer," ''Iggy Peck, Architect" and other picture stories.

Her next book, "Rosie Revere and the Raucous Riveters," is scheduled for October. Beaty also plans chapter books centering on Iggy Peck and Ada Twist. Her books old and new will be part of a series called "Questioneers."

"Kids build such strong emotional connections with these characters," Beatty said in a statement. "It seemed a natural next step to grow with kids as they dive into that great adventure of independent reading. I remember the excitement I felt reading novels for the first time. I'm having such fun expanding the world of the Questioneers to bring in those enthusiastic kids."