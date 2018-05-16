Taoyuan airport invites public to vote on its food, drink

Taipei, May 16 (CNA) Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday launched an online poll for people to select the best food and beverages sold at its shops, the airport management said.

The online poll, which will run until May 31, lists 32 choices from which the top 10 will be chosen, Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) said.

The selections are grouped in five categories, namely beverages, rice dishes, noodle dishes, snacks and desserts, and special flavors, according to the poll site.

The selections include pearl milk tea, one of Taiwan's most representative drinks; "lu rou fan," which is a dish of braised pork on rice; beef noodles; steamed chicken soup with red dates; and traditional Taiwanese mixed tofu pudding.

According to TIAC, the people who participate in the online poll will have a chance to win prizes that include an iPhone 8 and an iPad.

The poll is being conducted as part of an effort to promote dining at the Taoyuan airport, Taiwan's main gateway, TIAC said.

It follows the Taoyuan airport's No. 2 global ranking among 15 international airports in terms of food options, pricing and menu, as determined by the product review website Reward Expert earlier this year.