Taiwan’s Mingdao High School shines at ITEX invention exhibition

Students of Mingdao High School snatched 20 medals

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/16 19:18

Inventors from Mingdao High School (Photo by ITEX Malaysia Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Inventors from Taiwan’s Mingdao High School claimed 4 golds, 7 silvers, 3 bronzes, and 6 special awards at the 29th edition of International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) taking place at Kuala Lumpur Convention Center in Malaysia between May 10 and 12.

Among the award winners is a practical “drain hole cover,” which can be used to remove hair in a convenient way. The ingenious invention has caught the eye of Singapore businesses, which expressed interest in acquiring a patent and putting the product into commercial production, reported Liberty Times.

Other inventions from Taiwan recognized at the fair include the eco-conscious “reusable lunchbox carrier” made from corn instead of plastic, the “assistive straw cap” allowing patients to drink water without difficulty, as well as the “body wash device” that helps bedridden patients clean their body in a “bed bath.”

ITEX, an international platform for inventors to market their innovative products, has seen 1,000 entries from 20 countries this year. The products were evaluated by a 130-member panel of judges.

A total of 5 junior high schools, 12 senior high schools, 11 universities, and 5 companies from Taiwan participated in the competition.
