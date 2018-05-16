Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics - A Pipeline Analysis Report| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018-- has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the market. The report comprises an exhaustive analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat diabetic foot ulcer.

This report presents a detailed breakdown of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are anticipated to play an important role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics- market overview and forecast

Insulin allows the blood sugar (glucose) to enter the cells, where it can be utilized for energy. As the body is unable to make enough insulin or utilize the available insulin effectively, the level of the blood sugar rises. High level of glucose levels can result in blindness, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and amputation of toes, feet, or legs. As per a research, one-fourth of the diabetes patients have the risk of foot ulcer development during a lifetime. Foot ulcers develop because of the composite interaction between three entities, including ischemia, neuropathy, and infection.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Ischemia is usually attributed to the peripheral arterial disease that is remarkably frequent in diabetes and results in the poor supply of nutrients to the peripheral tissue. Neuropathy leads to the absence of protective sensation in patients due to which trauma such as induced stepping on a sharp object may not get recognized resulting in the continued destruction of the tissue. Besides, it leads to multiple deformities of the foot, resulting in an abnormal distribution of the focal pressure on foot’s plantar aspect.”

Diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics - segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy, and unknown), RoA (topical, intramuscular, subcutaneous, intralesional, injectable, oral, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, biological, peptide, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (unknown, HIF prolyl hydroxylase, eschar and PDE 5, fibroblast growth factor, interleukin, AMPK, ATP- binding cassette sub-family b member 5 protein, beta-1 adrenergic receptor, cathecilidin, cell membrane, DNA topoisomerase, granzyme B inhibitor, hepatocyte growth factor, platelet-derived growth factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, vascular growth factors, cytokines, immune cells, and zonola occludens (ZO – 1)), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, active not recruiting, not yet recruiting, ongoing, and unknown).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, 24 molecules belong to this group, which includes four molecules in Phase III, eight in Phase II, five molecules in Phase I/II, three molecules in Phase I, and four molecules in pre-clinical stage.

Biologicals are biomolecules or macromolecules that are usually called as biological materials. They include large macromolecules such as carbohydrates, nucleic acids, and proteins. Around 38% of the molecules in the current pipeline belong to this group.

