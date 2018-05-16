GLORY Receives Multiple 2018 Red Dot Awards for Product Design

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--GLORY is pleased to announce it has received three coveted Product Design Red Dot awards, one each for its UW-F series banknote sorter, CI-30B secure banknote deposit system, and CI-50 Series Retail CASHINFINITY™ mid-size cash recycling solution.

The Red Dot Award is an international product design award for new products that demonstrate innovation and impact in their area of application. The Red Dot panel of experts award the internationally recognised designation only to products that win them over with their high design quality.

The Red Dot design award contest, coordinated by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany, is one of the most prestigious and well-established international design award contests, running continuously since 1955. The competition elects outstanding designs from nine criteria such as innovation, functionality, quality, ergonomics, sustainability and symbolism. A total of more than 6,300 products from 59 countries entered the contest in 2018.

True to the motto “In search of good design and innovation”, a jury comprising roughly 40 members assessed the entered products. The strict judging criteria, which include levels of innovation, functionality, formal quality, ergonomics and durability, provide a framework of reference which the jurors then complement with their own expertise.

Mike Bielamowicz, Chief Marketing Officer at Glory, appreciated the work of the assessment panel:

“ We thank theRed Dot jury of experts, who recognized the unique combination of powerful features, innovative design and quality in each of these products.Our business aim is to provide solutions that enable Glory’s banking and retail customers to efficiently manage their cash operations, returning invaluable time they can dedicate to revenue generation and other core business operations. We are particularly grateful that Red Dot has recognized all three of these new products, each focused on a different challenge in the total cash processing cycle, reinforcing our guiding principle of meeting the total range of our clients’ cash handling needs.”

UW-F Series

An advanced range of banknote sorters that consistently provide the highest levels of authentication and fitness sorting while minimizing operational costs. UW/F sorters offer maximum scalability and true modularity from 4 to 16 totally configurable sorting stations, in a small footprint device with outstanding ergonomics, The UW/F is designed for high volume banknote processing, meeting today’s needs while allowing expansion in the future.

CI-50 Series

The CI-50 Series cash recycling solution removes the need for staff to handle banknotes at the point of sale or in the retail back office. It securely automates cashier till deposit, cashier till set up, bank deposits, and transaction-by-transaction cash handling processes, minimising the risk of errors and shrinkage while enhancing staff productivity and customer service.

CI-30B

The CI-30 Series offers scalable, high capacity banknote deposit automation device with flexible banknote storage options including cassette, neat-stacking bag, and high capacity free-fall bags, with advanced authentication and sorting features. CI-30B quickly processes large banknote deposits, and provides for medium-term cash storage inlisted secure safes. Deposits are processed quickly and efficiently, eliminating manual cash handling procedures and reducing cash processing costs.

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash centre and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit https://www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. Further information available at www.red-dot.de.

