Toshiba Releases Photorelay for Factory Automation and Other Industrial Applications

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has released the new TLP3122A photorelay for factory automation and other industrial applications including building automation, security and semiconductor testing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005532/en/

Toshiba: a new SMD type photorelay "TLP3122A" supporting 1.4A for factory automation and other industrial applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new photorelay integrates MOSFET devices fabricated using the latest U-MOS IX process to reduce on-state resistance. Housed in the small 4-pin SO6 package, the TLP3122A provides an off-state output terminal voltage (V OFF ) of 60V, a constant on-state current (I ON ) of 1.4A and an on-state pulsed current (I ONP ) up to 4.2A. The on-state resistance (R ON ) is typically just 0.13Ω, allowing highly efficient operation while the off-state current is only 1μA.

The device offers fast switching times of 3ms (t ON ) and 1ms (t OFF ) with an isolation voltage of 3750Vrms. It is fully approved to UL1577 for safety-critical applications.

The normally-open TLP3122A serves as a replacement for 1-Form-A mechanical relays to improve system reliability and save the space required for relays and relay drivers. In addition, the TLP3122A is rated for an operating temperature between -40°C and 110°C which is ideal for industrial applications and makes it easier to allow for a temperature margin in system-level thermal design.

The new TLP3122A photorelay is upward compatible with the TLP3122 in the conventional 2.54SOP4 package. It also helps increase the system drive current, making it possible to serve as a replacement for a wider range of mechanical relays.

Volume shipment of the new photorelay has begun.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation will continue to deliver products that meet the needs of customers by promoting the development of a diverse portfolio of photocouplers and photorelays tailored to market trends.

Applications

Industrial equipment (PLC, I/O interface) Building automation systems Semiconductor testers Security equipment Replacement of mechanical relays（AC 24V to 32V system, DC24 to 48V system）

Features

4-pin SO6 small package: 2.54mm (pitch), 2.1mm (height); 4-pin package Normally opened (1-Form-A) OFF-state output terminal voltage 60V (max.) Constant current 1.4A (max.) ON-state current (pulse) 4.2A (max.) Low-On-Resistance: 0.25Ω (max.) Operating temperature: 110°C (max.) Safety standards: UL-approved (UL1577) ; isolation voltage 3750Vrms (min.)

Follow the link below for more on the new product and photorelays line-up. https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photorelay/mechanicalrelays.html

Customer Inquiries: Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept. Tel: +81-3-3457-3431 https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere. Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005532/en/

CONTACT: Media Inquiries:

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963

Digital Marketing Department

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SECURITY SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/16/2018 05:12 AM/DISC: 05/16/2018 05:12 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005532/en