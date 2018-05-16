Millions of Muslims prepare for start of fasting in Ramadan

Members of the Malaysian Islamic authority perform "Rukyah Hilal Ramadan," the sighting of the new moon to determine the start of the holy fasting mon
A street vendor sells dates ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Muslims across the wor
A customer purchases prayer beads ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Muslims across t
An Afghan dry fruits vendor waits for customers a market ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 16,
A Pakistani family wait for transport after buying specially-priced foodstuff from a government-run supermarket for the upcoming Muslim month of Ramad
People browse specially-priced foodstuff from a government-run supermarket for the upcoming Muslim month of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday
A man leaves after buying specially-priced foodstuff from a government-run supermarket for the upcoming Muslim month of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakista
People wait in line to pay for specially-priced foodstuff for the upcoming Muslim month of Ramadan, at a government-run supermarket in Islamabad, Paki
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Last minute preparations are underway as Muslims around the world stock up on groceries and dates for evening meals to break dawn-to-dusk fasting during the month of Ramadan.
Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority nations, like Egypt and Indonesia, declared Ramadan would begin Thursday based on a moon-sighting methodology. Muslims follow a lunar calendar, and a moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.
Some mosques in the U.S. have already declared the start of fasting Wednesday while others will begin Thursday.
The Ramadan fast, in which food and even water is prohibited, is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and remind them of those less fortunate. It is also a chance to kick addictions like caffeine and cigarettes.