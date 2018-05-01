Taiwan hydrangea season starts today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In anticipation of heavy traffic during hydrangea season on Yangming Mountain, traffic police will begin regulating traffic on the mountain beginning Saturday, May 19.

Hydrangea season this year in Taiwan runs from May 16 through June 24. Yangming Mountain is a prime location to stroll and enjoy the short-lived blooms.

The flow of traffic around Jhuzihu will be regulated daily beginning May 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to LTN. Traffic will also be controlled between Yangde Boulevard (仰德大道) and the intersection Zhicheng Road.

Authorities recommend the public bus as the best and most efficient option to get up the mountain.



(Image from Taipei Department of Transportation)