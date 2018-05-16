  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/16 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 12 .700
Boston 28 14 .667 1
Toronto 21 21 .500 8
Tampa Bay 18 22 .450 10
Baltimore 13 28 .317 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 20 21 .488
Minnesota 18 20 .474 ½
Detroit 19 22 .463 1
Kansas City 13 29 .310
Chicago 10 28 .263
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 17 .614
Los Angeles 25 17 .595 1
Seattle 24 17 .585
Oakland 21 21 .500 5
Texas 16 27 .372 10½

___

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Cleveland 3

Oakland 6, Boston 5

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Baltimore, ppd.

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 9, Cleveland 8

Oakland 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 2-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 2-3) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Colon 1-1) at Seattle (Bergman 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 4-2), 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Washington (Scherzer 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-1) at Boston (Sale 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Triggs 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 3-2) at Boston (Price 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-3), 10:10 p.m.