First Taiwanese graduate student delivers graduation speech at Berkeley

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese student wrote history at the 150-year old University of California at Berkeley by being the first Taiwanese citizen ever to give a graduation speech at a ceremony.

Yeh Tsai-chu (葉采衢) on May 15 delivered a speech on behalf of graduate students from College of Engineering with the main theme of making the world a better place.

In Taiwan, Yeh studied at the medical department of National Yangming University. She pursued a master degree in medical translation at UC Berkeley with a research topic about finding treatment for cystic fibrosis.

Yangming University Professor Tsai You-kuang said that Taiwan has many excellent doctors but very few people engaged in scientific research, which is a pity. He particularly encouraged students who are interested in scientific research to pursue the master's degree, as well as give themselves a gap year to reflect on their future career, local news reports.