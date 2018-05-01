  1. Home
  2. Society

First Taiwanese graduate student delivers graduation speech at Berkeley

Yeh was the first Taiwanese student to give a speech at Berkeley College of Engineering 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/16 15:53

(image from: ig berkeley_engineering (Berkeley Engineering Commencement 2018 ）

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese student wrote history at the 150-year old University of California at Berkeley by being the first Taiwanese citizen ever to give a graduation speech at a ceremony. 

Yeh Tsai-chu (葉采衢) on May 15 delivered a speech on behalf of graduate students from College of Engineering with the main theme of making the world a better place.

In Taiwan, Yeh studied at the medical department of National Yangming University. She pursued a master degree in medical translation at UC Berkeley with a research topic about finding treatment for cystic fibrosis. 

Yangming University Professor Tsai You-kuang said that Taiwan has many excellent doctors but very few people engaged in scientific research, which is a pity. He particularly encouraged students who are interested in scientific research to pursue the master's degree, as well as give themselves a gap year to reflect on their future career, local news reports. 
Taiwanese students
UC Berkeley
medical student

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese 7th largest group studying in US
2017/11/15 12:41
Taiwan wins two gold and two silver medals in Linguistics Olympiads
2017/08/07 12:20
Taiwan achieves 9th place in the Math Olympiad in Brazil
2017/07/23 15:29
China halves students allotted for Taiwan, tries to lure Taiwanese
2017/07/06 10:57
Taiwan students rank 4th in the world in math and science: PISA
2016/12/12 18:20