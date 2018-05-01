Marvel to send “Ant-Man and the Wasp” stars to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Superhero movie powerhouse Marvel will send “Ant-Man and the Wasp” stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly for a promotional visit to Taiwan in June, reports said Wednesday.

While Marvel movies have racked up impressive box office totals in Taiwan as much as in the rest of the world, the films’ stars have not been noted for visiting the island, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported.

That is all likely to change when Rudd, Lilly and director Peyton Reed arrive next month to promote the sequel to the 2015 hit “Ant-Man.”

Disney, which represents Marvel Studios in Taiwan, sent envelopes to local media labeled “Top Secret,” with the message “Hi, we’re on our way to Taiwan! See you all in June!” written so small that readers needed a magnifying glass, the United Daily News reported.

Rudd traveled extensively around Asia before, though reportedly never to Taiwan, while Lilly, a Canadian actress who rose to prominence on the TV show “LOST,” will also pay her first visit to the island, reports said.

The first “Ant-Man” movie made NT$348 million (US$11.6 million) in Taiwan in 2015, helping it to place sixth on that year’s box office list. This year, Marvel scored worldwide successes with “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which also stars Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Pena, will reportedly open in Taiwan on July 4, two days before the United States.