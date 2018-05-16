BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 41 157 25 55 .350 Betts Bos 38 146 43 51 .349 JMartinez Bos 40 157 26 54 .344 Simmons LAA 40 149 26 51 .342 Lowrie Oak 41 167 17 55 .329 Brantley Cle 31 125 17 41 .328 Castellanos Det 38 148 21 48 .324 MDuffy TB 30 121 9 39 .322 DGordon Sea 40 164 24 52 .317 Lindor Cle 41 171 35 54 .316 Segura Sea 40 171 29 54 .316 Soler KC 37 133 19 42 .316 Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; JMartinez, Boston, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; GSanchez, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Manaea, Oakland, 5-4; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0.