California mom of 10 to appear in court on abuse charges

This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. P
Ina Rogers talks with reporters Monday, May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed Rogers' 10 children who were living at the home on Marc
The home of Ina Rogers and her husband, Jonathan Allen, is seen Monday, May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed the 10 children living
Ina Rogers, left, leaves her home, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed the children living at the home on March 31 and plac
Toys and other items are strewn around one of the rooms of a home, Monday, May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children and arrested their pare
Sharon Henry, the chief deputy district attorney for Solano County, discusses the charges brought against a Fairfield couple, as Fairfield Police Depa
The bathroom is strewn with feces at a home in Fairfield, Calif., Monday, May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children and charged their father
Toys and other items are strewn around one of the bedrooms of a home in Fairfield, Calif., Monday, May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children
Ina Rogers talks with reporters about the seizure of her 10 children by law enforcement Monday, May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed
Ina Rogers pauses as she talks with reporters about the seizure of her 10 children by law enforcement Monday, May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Calif. Autho
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.
Ina Rogers is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Solano County Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez filed a notice with the court Tuesday in the case against the 31-year-old.
The charges allege that Rogers caused the children to be in a situation that was likely to produce great bodily injury and death.
Rogers told reporters earlier this week that the allegations against her and her husband are false.
The children's father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, pleaded not guilty to torture and child cruelty charges and is being held on $5.2 million bail.