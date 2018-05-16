  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/16 13:43
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 41 157 25 55 .350
Betts Bos 38 146 43 51 .349
JMartinez Bos 40 157 26 54 .344
Simmons LAA 40 149 26 51 .342
Lowrie Oak 41 167 17 55 .329
Brantley Cle 31 125 17 41 .328
DGordon Sea 39 159 24 52 .327
Castellanos Det 38 148 21 48 .324
MDuffy TB 30 121 9 39 .322
Lindor Cle 41 171 35 54 .316
Soler KC 37 133 19 42 .316
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; JMartinez, Boston, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Manaea, Oakland, 5-4; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0.