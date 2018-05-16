33 students join TOCFL for mandarin proficiency test in India

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) - Thirty-three Indian students of the O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, in Haryana state, India, recently showed up for their first Chinese Language Proficiency Test (TOCFL), which was conducted by the Steering Committee for the Test of Proficiency -- Huayu of Taiwan. The test consisted of two modules -- listening and reading.

The candidates from diverse academic backgrounds included the School of International Affairs, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Business School, and Law School.

The three Chinese language instructors of Taiwan Education Center (TEC) are Hsiang Chun Li, Director of TEC at JGU, Shiao Yang Lin and Yu Te Lin.

The Ministry of Education of Taiwan commissioned the National Tsinghua University to establish a Mandarin Language Education Center in India. In a short period of time, TECs have reached partnership with prominent institutes of learning such as O.P. Jindal Global University, Amity University, Jamia Milia Islamia University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, SRM University, IIT-Madras, and IIIT Bombay.

Dr. Sreeram Chaulia, Dean of Jindal School of International Affairs and renowned media personality, said, “I am delighted to hear that Indian students are not only learning Mandarin at the Taiwan Education Centre-JGU but also gaining language Proficiency certification from a significant Taiwanese body. It is a matter of pride for us that our students are attaining the high professional standards set by TOCFL and gaining valuable recognition that will help them in their future careers.”