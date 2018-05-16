  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/16 13:27
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 38 139 23 50 .360
Markakis Atl 41 166 30 56 .337
Cabrera NYM 37 147 23 48 .327
Gennett Cin 41 155 19 50 .323
FFreeman Atl 41 154 29 49 .318
Dickerson Pit 37 145 20 46 .317
Arenado Col 38 139 22 44 .317
Posey SF 35 129 17 40 .310
Pham StL 35 120 28 37 .308
SMarte Pit 41 159 30 49 .308
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 9; 9 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 32; FFreeman, Atlanta, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Cespedes, New York, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.