Chinese tourists visiting Vietnam caught wearing T-shirts with controversial map 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A group of Chinese tourists spotted wearing T-shirts depicting Beijing's claims to the disputed South China Sea when entering Vietnam via an airport sparked anger from the Vietnamese online community.

When making their way to immigration, a group of ten Chinese tourists arriving at Vietnam's Cam Ranh International Airport on Sunday night was seen wearing T-shirts featuring the map of China and the disputed sea, Vietnam media reports.

The shirts featured the so-called "nine-dash line", the sea boundary map established by the Chinese government to claim sovereignty over about 80 percent of the South China Sea, despite partial claims from Vietnam and other nations, according to AFP.

These Chinese visitors were stopped by security at the immigration desk and asked to take the T-shirts off before leaving the airport.

After photos of the tourists wearing T-shirts with the controversial map were posted on social media, Vietnamese netizens reacted angrily with comments saying "immediately deport them and ban them permanently from coming to Vietnam".

Meanwhile, another T-shirt from American clothing retailer The Gap has recently caused controversy among Chinese netizens.

The T-shirt which depicted a map of China that did not include Taiwan has been removed from shelves after Chinese netizens posted complaints on social media.