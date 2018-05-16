|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Philadelphia
|23
|16
|.590
|1
|Washington
|24
|18
|.571
|1½
|New York
|20
|18
|.526
|3½
|Miami
|15
|26
|.366
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Milwaukee
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Chicago
|22
|17
|.564
|1
|St. Louis
|22
|17
|.564
|1
|Cincinnati
|14
|29
|.326
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Colorado
|23
|20
|.535
|2½
|San Francisco
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|Los Angeles
|16
|25
|.390
|8½
|San Diego
|17
|27
|.386
|9
___
|Monday's Games
Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 4
San Francisco 10, Cincinnati 7
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Baltimore, ppd.
San Diego 4, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Miami 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
N.Y. Mets 12, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Atlanta 2
Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1
Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 2-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Arizona (Koch 2-1), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 0-2) at San Francisco (Suarez 1-2), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 4-2), 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Washington (Scherzer 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-1) at Miami (Smith 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3) at Atlanta (McCarthy 4-2), 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.