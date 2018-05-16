  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/16 13:15
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 16 .610
Philadelphia 23 16 .590 1
Washington 24 18 .571
New York 20 18 .526
Miami 15 26 .366 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 24 17 .585
Milwaukee 25 18 .581
Chicago 22 17 .564 1
St. Louis 22 17 .564 1
Cincinnati 14 29 .326 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 25 17 .595
Colorado 23 20 .535
San Francisco 22 21 .512
Los Angeles 16 25 .390
San Diego 17 27 .386 9

___

Monday's Games

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 4

San Francisco 10, Cincinnati 7

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Baltimore, ppd.

San Diego 4, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

N.Y. Mets 12, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Atlanta 2

Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1

Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 2-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Arizona (Koch 2-1), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 0-2) at San Francisco (Suarez 1-2), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 4-2), 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Washington (Scherzer 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-1) at Miami (Smith 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3) at Atlanta (McCarthy 4-2), 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.