Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|210
|000
|020—5
|9
|1
|Boston
|000
|110
|001—3
|10
|1
Mengden, Trivino (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; E.Rodriguez, Wright (6), Poyner (8), B.Johnson (9) and Vazquez. W_Mengden 3-4. L_E.Rodriguez 3-1. Sv_Treinen (8). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (3). Boston, Benintendi (3).
___
|Cleveland
|410
|003
|000—8
|13
|0
|Detroit
|100
|021
|50x—9
|10
|1
Tomlin, T.Olson (6), Otero (7), A.Miller (7), Ramirez (7) and Gomes; Liriano, Reininger (5), Coleman (7), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Coleman 1-0. L_A.Miller 1-2. Sv_Greene (9). HRs_Cleveland, Guyer (3), Gonzalez (1). Detroit, Castellanos (4), Jones (3).
___
|Tampa Bay
|301
|001
|001—6
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|020
|200—5
|11
|0
Banda, Alvarado (6), Romo (7), Venters (8), Colome (9) and Sucre; Kennedy, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_Venters 1-0. L_Herrera 1-1. Sv_Colome (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|420
|001
|00x—7
|10
|0
Lopez, Beck (3), Bummer (6), Volstad (8) and Castillo; Tr.Williams, Crick (8), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli, Diaz. W_Tr.Williams 5-2. L_Lopez 0-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (3).
___
|Toronto
|002
|000
|000—
|2
|6
|1
|New York
|010
|530
|03x—12
|16
|0
J.Garcia, Petricka (4), McGuire (5) and Martin, Maile; Syndergaard, Lugo (6), Rhame (9) and Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard 3-1. L_J.Garcia 2-3. HRs_New York, Mesoraco (2).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000—1
|2
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|30x—4
|9
|0
J.Flaherty, Cecil (6), Gregerson (7), Tuivailala (7) and Kelly, Pena; Berrios, Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Berrios 4-4. L_Cecil 0-1. Sv_Rodney (8). HRs_Minnesota, Wilson (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|200
|002
|00x—4
|8
|0
Marquez, Rusin (6), Dunn (8) and Wolters; Lyles, Yates (8), Hand (8) and R.Lopez. W_Lyles 1-1. L_Marquez 2-5. Sv_Hand (12). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (10), Hosmer (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|101—2
|5
|1
|Miami
|100
|100
|20x—4
|12
|0
Wood, Liberatore (7), Chargois (7), Venditte (8) and Barnes, Grandal; Chen, Wittgren (5), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Wittgren 2-0. L_Wood 0-4. Sv_Ziegler (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (2), Bellinger (6).
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|002—3
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|010—2
|5
|1
Darvish, Montgomery (5), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Foltynewicz, Gohara (6), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Edwards 2-0. L_Vizcaino 1-2. Sv_Morrow (10). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (4), Inciarte (4).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|1
|Arizona
|000
|100
|01x—2
|3
|1
Chacin, Ta.Williams (8), Logan (8), J.Lopez (8) and Pina; Greinke, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis, Murphy. W_Bradley 1-1. L_Ta.Williams 0-1. Sv_Boxberger (12).
___
|Cincinnati
|002
|100
|000—3
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|400
|01x—5
|11
|1
Mahle, Garrett (4), D.Hernandez (7), W.Peralta (8) and Cruz; Blach, P.Johnson (5), W.Smith (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_P.Johnson 2-1. L_Mahle 3-5. Sv_Strickland (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (7). San Francisco, Belt (8).