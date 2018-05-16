For Chicago teen activists, survival is the No. 1 goal

Graduating senior D'Angelo McDade leads a march in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. About 200 students joined the m
Peace Warriors from North Lawndale College Prep High School bow their heads during a moment of silence for the victims of gun violence during a Day of
Crosses representing victims of gun violence stand outside Collins Academy High School in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Thursday, April 19,
Robert Cook, a high school freshman, puts on a tie before entering his "Emerging Leaders" class at Chicago's North Lawndale College Prep High School o
A funeral flag waves on a hearse outside a church on Chicago's West Side on Friday, April 13, 2018, during the service for 16-year-old Jaheim Wilson,
FILE - In this Saturday, March 24, 2018 file photo, Alex King, right, and D'Angelo McDade, left, both graduating seniors at North Lawndale College Pre
Alexis Willis, center, and other high school students from Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood hold an anti-violence sign during a march in their ne
Alexis Willis, a high school freshman, listens to music on her phone as she walks to school in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Friday, April
Gerald Smith, student advocate and dean of restorative justice at Chicago's North Lawndale College Prep High School, works in his school office on Thu
Gerald Smith, student advocate and dean of restorative justice at Chicago's North Lawndale College Prep High School, right, watches after telling a st
Gerald Smith, student advocate and dean of restorative justice at Chicago's North Lawndale College Prep High School, speaks to students about their di
Audrey Wright, right, quizzes fellow members of the Peace Warriors group at Chicago's North Lawndale College Prep High School on Thursday, April 19, 2
Alexis Willis holds the funeral program for her cousin Jaheim Wilson at her Chicago home on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Wilson was shot and killed less
Alexis Willis fights back tears after talking about her cousin, Jaheim Wilson, at her Chicago home on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Wilson was shot and ki
CHICAGO (AP) — Jaheim Wilson was 16 when he was shot and killed in April in Chicago and just a few months older than his cousin Alexis Willis. She's what they call a Peace Warrior at North Lawndale College Prep on Chicago's impoverished West Side. She never thought she'd lose a family member that way.
But at this school, most students know someone lost to gun violence.
Peace Warriors are trying to help. They break up fights, mediate verbal altercations and offer comfort to students who've lost loved ones.
They've also become leaders in the growing national youth movement aimed at ending gun violence, calling for more jobs and funding for schools and mental health clinics in their neighborhood.
But that's the long game. The short-term goal is to stay alive this summer.