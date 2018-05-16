  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/16 12:22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 210 000 020—5 9 1
Boston 000 110 001—3 10 1

Mengden, Trivino (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; E.Rodriguez, Wright (6), Poyner (8), Johnson (9) and Vazquez. W_Mengden 3-4. L_E.Rodriguez 3-1. Sv_Treinen (8). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (3). Boston, Benintendi (3).

___

Cleveland 410 003 000—8 13 0
Detroit 100 021 50x—9 10 1

Tomlin, T.Olson (6), Otero (7), A.Miller (7), Ramirez (7) and Gomes; Liriano, Reininger (5), Coleman (7), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Coleman 1-0. L_A.Miller 1-2. Sv_Greene (9). HRs_Cleveland, Guyer (3), Gonzalez (1). Detroit, Castellanos (4), Jones (3).

___

Tampa Bay 301 001 001—6 10 0
Kansas City 010 020 200—5 11 0

Banda, Alvarado (6), Romo (7), Venters (8), Colome (9) and Sucre; Kennedy, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Herrera (9) and Perez. W_Venters 1-0. L_Herrera 1-1. Sv_Colome (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 000—0 7 0
Pittsburgh 420 001 00x—7 10 0

Lopez, Beck (3), Bummer (6), Volstad (8) and Castillo; Williams, Crick (8), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli, Diaz. W_Williams 5-2. L_Lopez 0-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (3).

___

Toronto 002 000 000— 2 6 1
New York 010 530 03x—12 16 0

J.Garcia, Petricka (4), McGuire (5) and Martin, Maile; Syndergaard, Lugo (6), Rhame (9) and Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard 3-1. L_J.Garcia 2-3. HRs_New York, Mesoraco (2).

___

St. Louis 001 000 000—1 2 1
Minnesota 000 001 30x—4 9 0

J.Flaherty, Cecil (6), Gregerson (7), Tuivailala (7) and Kelly, Pena; Berrios, Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Berrios 4-4. L_Cecil 0-1. Sv_Rodney (8). HRs_Minnesota, Wilson (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 000 000—0 1 0
San Diego 200 002 00x—4 8 0

Marquez, Rusin (6), Dunn (8) and Wolters; Lyles, Yates (8), Hand (8) and Lopez. W_Lyles 1-1. L_Marquez 2-5. Sv_Hand (12). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (10), Hosmer (6).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 101—2 5 1
Miami 100 100 20x—4 12 0

Wood, Liberatore (7), Chargois (7), Venditte (8) and Barnes, Grandal; Chen, Wittgren (5), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Wittgren 2-0. L_Wood 0-4. Sv_Ziegler (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (2), Bellinger (6).

___

Chicago 000 100 002—3 6 2
Atlanta 000 100 010—2 5 1

Darvish, Montgomery (5), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Foltynewicz, Gohara (6), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Edwards 2-0. L_Vizcaino 1-2. Sv_Morrow (10). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (4), Inciarte (4).