|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|38
|139
|23
|50
|.360
|Markakis Atl
|41
|166
|30
|56
|.337
|Cabrera NYM
|37
|147
|23
|48
|.327
|FFreeman Atl
|41
|154
|29
|49
|.318
|Gennett Cin
|40
|151
|19
|48
|.318
|Dickerson Pit
|37
|145
|20
|46
|.317
|Arenado Col
|38
|139
|22
|44
|.317
|Posey SF
|34
|125
|17
|39
|.312
|Pham StL
|35
|120
|28
|37
|.308
|SMarte Pit
|41
|159
|30
|49
|.308
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 9; 8 tied at 8.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 32; FFreeman, Atlanta, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Cespedes, New York, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.