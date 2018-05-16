Senate panel poised to recommend Gina Haspel's confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's pick to be the next CIA director appears headed for confirmation.

Gina Haspel is picking up Democratic support and is expected to get a nod on Wednesday from the Senate intelligence committee. The full Senate could hold a confirmation vote before the end of the week.

Five Democrats have announced that they will vote to confirm Haspel.

She is a career intelligence official, but her nomination has been controversial because she was involved in the CIA's post-9/11 program of detaining and harshly interrogating terror suspects.

On Tuesday, Haspel said that with the benefit of hindsight and her experience as a senior agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one that the CIA should have undertaken.