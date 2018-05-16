Trump submits financial disclosure; release expected soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has submitted his annual financial disclosure to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and it's expected to be made public in the coming days.

Trump's disclosure includes all of 2017 and part of 2018.

The document is being closely watched by ethics experts to see whether it discloses the $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf by his attorney Michael Cohen.

Ethics experts say that if that money isn't disclosed, Trump could be in violation of ethics laws for failing to disclose a reportable item, a violation for which others have been prosecuted.

Trump's previous report, covering January 2016 through the first few months of 2017, showed he had at least $1.4 billion in assets and at least $594 million in income.