Steve Corica new head coach of A-League's Sydney FC

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Australia midfielder Steve Corica was named the new head coach of Sydney FC in the A-League on Wednesday.

Corica succeeds Graham Arnold, who will take over as Socceroos coach after they return from Russia for the World Cup.

Bert van Marwijk took over the Australia coaching job for the World Cup only after Ange Postecoglou quit the national team after successfully qualifying the side for Russia. Postecoglou has since been named coach of Japanese side Yokohama, where his side is in 15th place in the 18-team J-League.

The 45-year-old Corica played for Sydney FC from 2005-2010 and has been part of the club's coaching structure since his retirement, serving as an assistant to Vitezslav Lavicka, Ian Crook, Frank Farina and Arnold.

Corica scored the Sky Blues' winning goal in the inaugural A-League final in 2006 has been with the club since its inception, having played 137 times and scoring 31 goals.

"I've been here since day one, as a player, a captain, a youth team coach and an A-League assistant coach, and now it's the right time to step up. It's a huge privilege," Corica said.

As a player Corica had a successful career in Australia, England (Leicester City and Wolverhampton) and Japan (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), playing close to 450 games across 20 seasons.